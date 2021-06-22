Lakefront museums are freaked out about DuSable Drive – here’s why they shouldn’t be

Despite what anti-DuSable Drive alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd), would have you believe, the ordinance to rename Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive for Black city founder is likely to pass during tomorrow’s City Council meeting with at least a simple majority of 26 out of the 50 reps.

Streetsblog’s research shows that 17 aldermen, all of them Black or Latino, are confirmed supporters, with another 12 likely supporter. Meanwhile five aldermen, all but one of them non-Hispanic white, are confirmed opponents, with another nine likely opponents. The remaining seven have either said they’re undecided, or have given no indication of where they stand. Here’s a full breakdown of what we know.

However, if the ordinance passes with fewer than 34 votes, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has indicated that she’s dead-set against the name change, has the power to veto it. But ordinance sponsor Ald. David Moore (17th) told WBEZ he’d be “surprised if the she decided to make this her first veto.” Indeed, it would be remarkable if Chicago’s first Black female and LGBT mayor decided to cancel the effort to create a citywide tribute to Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, the Black trading post operator who established the area’s first recorded permanent settlement.

One interesting wrinkle in the DuSable Drive saga is an email thread from May 3, 2021, that the Chicago Department of Transportation finally handed over to me yesterday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request I submitted more than a month and a half ago. (FOIA requests are supposed to be addressed within five business days, but CDOT told me they were having computer problems that delayed their response.)

The exchange indicates that the directors of Chicago’s major lakefront museums are very worried about what expenses they might incur if they have to change their addresses from Lake Shore Drive to DuSable Drive. (Almost all residential addresses will stay the same, since only the outer lanes of the drive will be renamed.) This confirms some intel passed along to me by a ward staffer last week that the Shedd Aquarium was concerned an address change might cost them “millions.”

On the evening of May 3, Shedd president and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin wrote to DuSable Drive ordinance sponsor Brookins and cosponsor Ald. Sophia King (4th.) Many other aldermen were cc-ed, as well as Field Museum president and CEO Julian Siggers; Adler Planetarium president and CEO Michelle B. Larson; and Museum of Science and Industry president and CEO Chevy Humphrey.