Where all 50 aldermen stand on renaming Lake Shore Drive for DuSable

This article was written by John Greenfield, incorporating research by James Porter.

The debate over whether to rename the outer lanes of Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive for Black city founder Jean Baptiste Point du Sable has been going on for many months now, but it looks like the question may be resolved next week. Last month Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who’s opposed, and allied aldermen Brian Hopkins (2nd) and Ariel Reboyras (30th) used a procedural move to block ordinance sponsor David Moore (17th) from calling a vote.

However, this week Moore filed a notice with the city clerk to say he’s planning to call a vote at the next City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Hopkins has said he won’t interfere again. Moore says he’s got the support for the legislation from more than half of the 50 alderman needed to pass DuSable Drive, and Streetsblog’s research appears to confirm that – more on that in a minute. However, it doesn’t look like he’s yet got the 34 votes needed to override a possible veto by Lightfoot, although Moore told WBEZ he’d be “surprised if the she decided to make this her first veto.”

Both a WGN News survey and a poll that Hopkins and fellow downtown alderman and DuSable Drive opponent Brendan Reilly commissioned for $12,000 found that about 59 percent of Chicago voters don’t have a problem with renaming the shoreline highway, stating that they either support the change or don’t have an opinion.

However, there’s a stark racial divide in who supports and opposes the change. The WGN survey found that respondents with an opinion on the issue, 55 percent of Latinos, 57 percent of Asian-American / Pacific Islander individuals, and 61 percent of African-Americans are in favor of the name change. In contrast 66 percent of their white counterparts are opposed.

Hopkins and Reilly’s poll basically confirmed the racial discrepancy, showing that Latinos were 28 percent more likely to be in favor as whites, and African Americans were about twice as likely to support DuSable Drive as whites.

Streetsblog contacted all 50 aldermen by email, phone, and twitter to ask their positions on the issue. I also gauged likely support from Moore’s ordinance by who co-sponsored it, as well as their comments, actions, alliances, and ward demographics. So far my predictions have been correct in almost all cases, although I was wrong about Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) who often votes relatively conservatively, but said he plans to vote for the change.

So far aldermanic support is largely mirroring the racial split among survey respondents. Most of the city’s Black aldermen are cosponsoring and/or have announced their support for Moore’s proposal. In contrast, of the five aldermen who have either declared or strongly indicated opposition, all but Reboyras are non-Hispanic whites.

Here’s the rundown of confirmed or likely support and opposition, including the race / ethnicity of the alderman.

1st Daniel LaSpata: Likely supporter, white

LaSpata is the only Democratic Socialist member of the City Council who has not yet announced his support.

2nd Brian Hopkins: Opponent, white

Hopkins has stated that he’s opposed in part because a handful of residential buildings that are on Lake Shore Drive, but not on the inner drive, located between Ohio Street and the Chicago River, may have address issues due to the change, he told WBEZ. “To say they’re not affected by losing the roadway that their address is named after is just pure nonsense… It would have a profound impact to have your mailing address not reflect the road that you live on.” I explored this argument at the end of this article.

3rd Pat Dowell: Likely supporter, Black

4th Sophia King: Supporter, Black

King is a cosponsor. “In this day of Black reckoning and really trying to understand our history and stand up to all of the racial barriers of the past, this would be a great time to say that Chicago is a diverse city and we celebrate diversity and we understand that it only makes us stronger,” she told the Sun-Times.

She has slammed Lightfoot’s counterproposal of $40 million in tributes to the Black pioneer (park, riverwalk renaming, annual festival, three monuments) as an alternative to the highway renaming, estimated to cost upwards of $853,500. “To come up with [$40 million] to not rename Outer Lake Shore Drive … is kind of insulting,” she told the Sun-Times. “It smacks of some of the same historical barriers. … It really highlights the inequity in this city.”

5th Leslie Hairston: Supporter, Black

According to a Hyde Park Herald report, Hairston is a support.

6th Roderick Sawyer: Likely supporter, Black

7th Gregory Mitchell: Likely supporter, Black

8th Michelle Harris: Likely supporter, Black

9th Anthony Beale: Likely supporter, Black

10th Susan Sadlowski Garza: Likely supporter, white

11th Patrick Thompson: Likely opponent, white

12th George A. Cardenas: Unknown, Latino

13th Marty Quinn: Likely opponent, white

14th Ed Burke: Opponent, white

Burke, who helped lead the racially charged opposition to Chicago’s first Black mayor Harold Washington, and who was recently recorded by federal agents making anti-Jewish remarks, pushed back against the proposal during multiple Committee on Transportation and Public Way meetings.

15th Raymond Lopez: Supporter, Latino

Lopez told Streetsblog: “I have no issue in honoring the founder of the city of Chicago. I know arguments have been made back and forth that we honor him in a lot of different ways already, but if that’s the will of the city, then so be it. I think this is unfortunate that this has dragged on for so long, going from an academic discussion to one that has racist and classist overtones.”

16th Stephanie D. Coleman: Likely supporter, Black

Coleman is a cosponsor.

17th David Moore: Supporter, Black

Ordinance sponsor Moore has characterized inaccurate claims that a large number of residences would be required to change addresses as “fear-mongering.” He also denounced multiple editorials and op-eds against DuSable Drive. “These editorials were probably written by some white men who are trying to tell Black people how we should recognize our heroes,” he told me.

18th Derrick Curtis: Likely supporter, Black

Curtis is a co-sponsor.

19th Matthew O’Shea: Likely opponent

20th Jeanette B. Taylor: Supporter, Black

Taylor described an effort by the Chicago Department of Transportation to introduce an alternative ordinance during the last committee meeting as seeming “real racist to me. This is the founder of Chicago… all of the sudden [CDOT] throws a monkey wrench into it… If people had a problem with it, they should have said so earlier.”

21st Howard Brookins Jr.: Supporter, Black

Brookins is an ordinance cosponsor.

22nd Michael D. Rodriguez: Unknown, Latino

23rd Silvana Tabares: Unknown, Latino

24th: Michael Scott Jr.: Likely supporter, Black

25th: Byron Sigcho Lopez: Supporter, Latino

Sigcho-Lopez is a cosponsor. He told Streetsblog, “We’ve spent years fighting to take down statues that glorify individuals who carried out injustices throughout history. It’s time for us to lift up influential individuals who’ve done right by history and whose recognition has been diminished by white supremacy. We can’t just talk about equity and historical disparities — naming public places is action behind words, and this action has community support.”

26th Roberto Maldonado: Unknown, Latino

27th Walter Burnett, Jr.: Supporter, Black

Burnett is a cosponsor.

28th Jason Ervin: Likely supporter, Black

29th Chris Taliaferro: Supporter, Black

Taliaferro is a consponsor.

30th Ariel E. Reboyras: Opponent, Latino

Reboyras was a cosponsor when the ordinance was introduced in fall 2019, but since he helped Lightfoot block the vote last month, presumably he is currently an opponent.

31st Alderman Felix Cardona, Jr.: Unknown, Latino

32nd Scott Waguespack: Likely opponent, white

Waguespack is a close ally of Lightfoot who is unlikely to vote against her on this.

33rd Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez: Supporter, Latino

34th Carrie Austin: Likely supporter, Black

35th Carlos Ramirez-Rosa: Supporter, Latino

Rosa told Streetsblog, “It is well past time for Chicago to properly recognize our city’s first Black and immigrant resident – one of Chicago’s founding fathers. Study after study has found that a lack of positive representations of Black people in the public sphere has a real world impact on Black children and Black children’s educational outcomes. So much more must be done to end systemic racism, like ensuring reparations for the descendants of American slaves – but properly honoring Jean Baptiste Point du Sable is a small but important step towards addressing racial injustice. I have no doubt that if Jean Baptiste Point du Sable were a white man this change would have been made long ago. The only thing controversial about renaming Lake Shore Drive for Chicago’s Black founding father is how long it’s taken, and the opposition it’s received from aldermen representing the most affluent and white areas of our city.” The last sentence is apparently a dig at Hopkins and Reilly.

36th Gilbert Villegas: Unknown, Latino

37th Emma Mitts: Supporter, Black

Mitts told Streetsblog, “I think that it would be an honor to have Lake Shore Drive named after DuSable, who first founded the city, so why not? It’s taken all these years for people to recognize blacks who contributed much to this city and this world, so let’s do it now. This is the time, given the fact that we have been discriminated against, all of our lives. We have not had any reparations.”

38th Nicholas Sposato: Likely opponent, white

39th Samantha Nugent: Unknown, white

40th Andre Vasquez, Jr.: Supporter, Latino

Like Jeanette Taylor, Vasquez referred to the introduction of CDOT’s alternative ordinance at the committee meeting as “absolutely racist,” describing calls for decorum against Moore as “tone policing,” and arguing that city officials were trying to stonewall Moore’s proposal.

41st Anthony Napolitano: Likely opponent, white

42nd Brendan Reilly: Opponent, white

Reilly’s ward contains the affected residential buildings. “I appreciate that supporters of renaming the drive are passionate in their mission and I applaud them for it,” he told Crain’s. “However, it appears an overwhelming majority of Chicagoans do not share their vision. [As stated above, Reilly and Hopkins’ survey also shows that an overwhelming majority of Chicagoans are not opposed to that vision either.] I do hope the mayor and City Council can work together and find a different option to properly honor.”

43rd Michele Smith: Opponent, white

Smith stated in her newsletter, “The vast majority of constituents who contacted our office similarly do not support the renaming of Outer Lake Shore Drive. I will not support this effort at City Council next week, and trust that City Council can find more appropriate ways to not simply recognize DuSable, but to do more more to educate our citizens about this important part of our heritage.”

44th Thomas M. Tunney: Likely opponent, white

45th James M. Gardiner: Likely opponent, white

46th James Cappleman: Undecided, white

Cappleman told Streetsblog he is still seeking input on the proposal from constituents.

47th Matthew J. Martin: Supporter, Black

Martin is a cosponsor.

48th Harry Osterman: Undecided, white

A ward staffer told Streetsblog Osterman is still seeking input on the proposal.

49th Maria E. Hadden: Supporter, Black

In her newsletter Hadden stated, “The effort to rename the drive after the first, permanent settler of our city, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable is being driven by Black residents who believe that it’s long past time for the founder to have a place of prominence in our city… Monuments and namings matter; what we choose to celebrate and who we choose to honor speaks volumes about our values. We name prominent features like buildings and streets after people of similar prominence to show respect and importance.”

50th Debra Silverstein: Likely opponent, white