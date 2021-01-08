Linda Washington, 50, killed while walking at 79th/Lafayette, a deadly intersection

On Thursday, January 7, a driver cut off another motorists at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue in Chatham, causing the death of pedestrian Linda Washington, 50. Washington was the second person killed on foot in Chicago this year, and at least the fourth pedestrian killed by a driver in recent years at this complex, dangerous location.

On Thursday at about 6:45 p.m. Washington was on the sidewalk near 79th and Lafayette, police said. A driver attempting to turn onto Lafayette cut off another motorist, who was traveling westbound.

The westbound driver, a 32-year-old man, then lost control of his vehicle, which flipped on its side and struck Washington, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospitals and later pronounced dead. According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Washington lived in East Chatham.

No other injuries were reported, police said. As of early Friday afternoon, Police News Affairs had no information about any citations or charges. Major Accidents is investigating the case.

There have been at least three other pedestrian deaths at 79th and Lafayette in recent years: