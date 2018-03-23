CTA Bus Driver Fatally Struck Woman in Grand Crossing in Early March

On the evening of Tuesday, March 6 a CTA bus operator struck and killed a female pedestrian near the 79th Street Red Line stop, authorities said.

The bus driver was traveling south on Lafayette Avenue, a frontage road for the Dan Ryan Expressway, at about 7:25 p.m. when he made a right turn and hit the woman, who was in a crosswalk, according to police. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The operator was charged with failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway. CTA spokesman Brian Steele stated that the bus had no passengers on board at the time of the crash, since the driver was heading to a bus garage.

Pedestrian: 4

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for February and March.