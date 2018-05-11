Julia Callaway, 55, Fatally Struck by Driver Fleeing Police in Chatham

Julia Callaway, a 55-year-old Black woman, was struck and killed by a driver who was fleeing the police. The fatal crash occurred yesterday afternoon in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, next to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

After being hit, Callaway was transported to the University of Chicago hospital, according to ABC 7. She was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m., according to the Cook County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Another person was struck during the same crash. ABC 7 reported that the 30-year-old man was “treated at the scene.”

Police took the driver and two passengers, all men, into custody. The three were in a rental car which police were chasing in “a wild pursuit through the city’s South Side streets,” according to ABC 7.

The suspects were not identified in ABC 7’s report.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 11

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for February through May.