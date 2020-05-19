Humboldt ring road will be closed to parking, open for walk/bike Memorial Day

Last week Streetsblog Chicago put out a map of proposed proposed for “Slow Streets” treatments, prohibiting through traffic to allow for safe walking, running, and biking in the roadway, as a conversation-starter. We floated the idea of doing this on all the ring roads in the major parks.

It turns out that the city is essentially already planning to do this on the ring road of Humboldt Park, Luis Muñoz Marín Drive, named for Puerto Rico’s first elected governor. Streetsblog reader Matt Walsh spotted signs posted in the park alerting residents that parking will be banned on the drive at all times between the evening of Thursday, May 21, and the morning of Tuesday, May 26, extended Memorial Day Weekend.

Sgt. Adam Henkels from 14th District’s Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy program told Streetsblog that the purpose of the parking ban is to discourage crowding and congregating at the park. “It was something we brainstormed at the District, because it’s going to be in the 80s this weekend, so keeping the park from getting dangerously crowded is going to be a challenge.” Crowded parks quickly become closed parks, so while the parking ban may be frustrating for some residents, it will help keep Memorial Day safer and more fun for everyone in the long run.

No parking on the ring road will mean a lot less driving there. As such, Henkels said it will be fine if people walk, push strollers, jog, roller-skate, scoot, or skateboard in the street. So the extra pedestrian space will make it easier for people to maintain six feet of space from each other.

Henkels was unaware of any other major parks that will have parking bans this weekend, but we’re checking in with Police News Affairs to see if they have any other updates.