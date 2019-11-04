Federal grants approved for 7 local projects to improve bike and ped access to transit

When bus stops and train stations aren’t safe or convenient to walk or bike to, that can be a major disincentive to riding transit. Today the Regional Transit Authority announced that it has received federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grants for seven projects that will improve bike and pedestrian access. The total package comes to $4.03 million, with the feds providing $3.2 million, or 80 percent of the funding, and the 20-percent local match coming from $248,000 in municipal funds and $558,000 in RTA funds. The cash will be used for sidewalks, crosswalks, bus shelters, signage, covered bike parking, and other infrastructure at stations and along bus corridors.

“By creating better connections to transit for pedestrians and bicyclists, these projects advance our goals of relieving congestion, reducing emissions, and growing transit ridership,” said RTA executive director Leanne Redden. “The investments will foster a safe and welcoming environment that benefits all transit riders, regardless of how they access our regional system.”

The RTA’s Access to Transit program helps fund small-scale infrastrucutre projects as identified in communities’ transit-oriented development plans or corridor studies completed through either the RTA Community Planning program or the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning’s Local Technical Assistance program.

This is the fourth round of CMAQ funding for Access to Transit, which has scored over $13 million in federal, local, and RTA funds for 28 projects in communities across Chicagoland. To date, construction is complete on eight of these projects, with the rest either under construction or in the design phase. See a list of projects funded to date by Access to Transit here.

Here’s are the new projects: