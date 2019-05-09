Chicago Pedestrian Deaths Have Been Down in 2019 Compared to Previous Four Years

So far in 2019 there have been fewer media-reported pedestrian and bike fatalities than usual in Chicago, with only five pedestrian deaths reported in the news as of today, and no bike fatalities. All of those deaths occurred from January through March — there have been no media reports of pedestrian or bike deaths in April of May.

At yesterday’s Mayor’s Pedestrian Advisory Council meeting, Chicago Department of Transportation commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld confirmed that pedestrian deaths were down as March 31, the latest date for which the Chicago Police Department has released data.

While CDOT’s count for the first months of 2019 was seven pedestrian fatalities, including two cases that weren’t reported in the news, that’s lower than January-through-March totals for 2015 through 2018, based on CPD and Illinois Department of Transportation crash data. It’s also lower than the 2012-2016 average of nine pedestrian deaths from January to March.

CDOT did not immediately provide information about the two pedestrian fatality cases that weren’t reported in the media. Here are the five media-reported cases from 2019.