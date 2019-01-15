Van Driver Fatally Struck Roy Faust Jr., 53, in Jefferson Park
A van driver fatally struck 53-year-old Roy Faust Jr. in the Jefferson Park neighborhood earlier this month.
The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was cited for failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.
In November 2016, Noah Katz, 2, was fatally struck about a half mile north of this location, at Giddings and Central, by a turning driver who failed to yield as the boy and his mother were crossing the street in a crosswalk. The motorist was cited for misdemeanors. Sidewalk extensions were later installed at the intersection to shorten crossing distances.
Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths
Pedestrian: 1
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on media reports for January.