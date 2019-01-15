Van Driver Fatally Struck Roy Faust Jr., 53, in Jefferson Park

On Thursday, January 3, at around 3 p.m., Faust was walking east in a crosswalk on the south leg of the intersection of Montrose and Central, according to Police News Affairs officer Jessica Rocco. The westbound van driver attempted to make a southbound left turn and struck the pedestrian.

The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was cited for failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.

In November 2016, Noah Katz, 2, was fatally struck about a half mile north of this location, at Giddings and Central, by a turning driver who failed to yield as the boy and his mother were crossing the street in a crosswalk. The motorist was cited for misdemeanors. Sidewalk extensions were later installed at the intersection to shorten crossing distances.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on media reports for January.