Ana Fernandez, 77, Died a Month After a Driver Struck Her in Belmont Heights

Ana Fernandez, 77, died from her injuries on Saturday, February 2, a month after a driver struck her in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

On Wednesday, January 2, at around 10:20 a.m., Fernandez was crossing Addison Avenue southbound in the 7600 block, near Oriole Avenue, when the motorist, who was heading west on Addison, according to Police News Affairs.

The senior, who lived about a block from the crash site, was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died last Saturday from complications from the collision, the Sun-Times reported