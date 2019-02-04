Ana Fernandez, 77, Died a Month After a Driver Struck Her in Belmont Heights

The 7600 block of West Addison Avenue. Image: Google Maps
The 7600 block of West Addison Avenue. Image: Google Maps
Ana Fernandez, 77, died from her injuries on Saturday, February 2, a month after a driver struck her in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
On Wednesday, January 2, at around 10:20 a.m., Fernandez was crossing Addison Avenue southbound in the 7600 block, near Oriole Avenue, when the motorist, who was heading west on Addison, according to Police News Affairs.
The senior, who lived about a block from the crash site, was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died last Saturday from complications from the collision, the Sun-Times reported.

Police cited the driver for failure to reduce speed to prevent a crash, and failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road, according to News Affairs.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths
Pedestrian: 3

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on media reports for January and February.

  • planetshwoop

    3 pedestrian deaths so early in the year. So awful.

    My sincere condolences to the family.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG