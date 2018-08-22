Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 22

More Coverage of Illinois Adding the “Dutch Reach” to Driver Curriculum (CBS, Tribune)

Sun-Times Is Looking for Bike Crash Footage for a Follow-up to Recent Editorial (Chainlink)

After Angela Park’s Death, Letters Blame Main-Street Bikeways, Cyclists (Sun-Times)

NWU Prof: Let’s Implement Congestion Pricing Instead of a Ride-Share Cap (Crain’s)

Metra Gets an Earful Over Massive Delays Caused by Bogus Tornado Warning (CBS)

Rauner Vetoes Bill to Give Property Tax Break to Urban Agriculture Sites (WTTW)

Rents at TOD at 2342-48 N. California Are Higher Than Originally Proposed (Block Club)

Artists Discuss the Folded Map Project to Connect S. & N. Siders 9/4 at LUMA Museum (MPC)

Free Divvy Passes Will Be Offered on 9/2 to Promote a TV Show (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

