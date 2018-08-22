Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 22
- More Coverage of Illinois Adding the “Dutch Reach” to Driver Curriculum (CBS, Tribune)
- Sun-Times Is Looking for Bike Crash Footage for a Follow-up to Recent Editorial (Chainlink)
- After Angela Park’s Death, Letters Blame Main-Street Bikeways, Cyclists (Sun-Times)
- NWU Prof: Let’s Implement Congestion Pricing Instead of a Ride-Share Cap (Crain’s)
- Metra Gets an Earful Over Massive Delays Caused by Bogus Tornado Warning (CBS)
- Rauner Vetoes Bill to Give Property Tax Break to Urban Agriculture Sites (WTTW)
- Rents at TOD at 2342-48 N. California Are Higher Than Originally Proposed (Block Club)
- Artists Discuss the Folded Map Project to Connect S. & N. Siders 9/4 at LUMA Museum (MPC)
- Free Divvy Passes Will Be Offered on 9/2 to Promote a TV Show (Tribune)
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,355, so we’ve got only $645 left to raise.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.