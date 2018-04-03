Help Us Raise $50K by 8/1 to Win a $50K Grant From The Chicago Community Trust With the additional $25K the Trust is offering this year, we plan to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women's transportation issues.

Needless to say, these are strange times in U.S. politics. For example, in February it seemed like federal money for public transportation was going to be in short supply, as the Donald Trump administration was planning to slash funding from key programs, such as New Starts grants for transit infrastructure. The CTA had been hoping to apply for $1 billion from New Starts to help fund the $2.3 billion south Red Line extension, but that seemed like a pipe dream at the time.

Then, lo and behold, the administration was forced to compromise with Democrats in order to get the federal spending bill passed, and the legislation that Trump signed in late March actually increased New Starts funding to the highest level in years. Suddenly there’s a new hope for the Red Line extension, which could reinvigorate the Far South Side.

But despite all the crazy ups and downs that our country and our city have been experiencing recently, you can rely on Streetsblog Chicago to keep you updated about the transportation and urban planning issues that affect your life. You can also count on us to advocate for smart policies to make our region a better place to walk, bike, and take transit, and make our streets safer, more efficient, more equitable, and more vibrant.

And in this uncertain era, Streetsblog Chicago is very fortunate to have incredible support from The Chicago Community Trust, the community foundation for the Chicago region. The Trust has been a key backer of the site since we launched in 2013 as part of the Streetsblog network, and its support became especially crucial when we rebooted as an independent nonprofit three years ago. Every year since 2015 they’ve offered us a $25,000 challenge grant if we were able to raise $50,000 though other grants, ad sales, corporate sponsorships, and reader donations.

This year the Trust is doubling down on its commitment by offering us a $50,000 challenge grant, provided by Searle Funds at The Chicago Community Trust, if we can raise $50,000 by August 1. We will use this additional funding to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West Sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues. Obviously, we’re very grateful to the Trust for their steadfast support, which will allow us to expand the site’s reach.

In the past sponsors, advertisers, and readers like you have been hugely helpful in reaching the funding goal. With your support I’m confident that we can win the challenge grant once again, especially since there’s twice as much funding at stake as in previous years. If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily coverage, please donate today.

If you’ve already given to the site recently, thanks so much for the assistance. And if you’re planning to help out with the current challenge grant effort, thanks in advance. Together we can make Streetsblog Chicago bigger and better than ever.