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Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 5

9:51 AM CDT on June 5, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 5
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• Jeep driver, 32, on suspended license crashed into Dunkin’ Donuts, causing minor injuries to 2 women inside, Thursday around 7:30 AM at 7171 W. Irving Park Rd. (Block Club)

• Mayoral candidate Jack Helberg: “Chicago must buy back its parking meters” (Tribune)

• Rails-to-Trails Conserviancy President Ryan Chao: “The future of Illinois’ trails faces headwinds in Washington” (Tribune)

• “Illinois bill seeking to streamline [e-moto], scooter regulations heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk” (ABC)

• Block Club: “Midday trains will leave HPK stations every 20 minutes in both directions, officials said. Service along the S. Chicago and Blue Island branches will also expand.”

• “Major Taylor Trail Unveils Restored Natural Area, Art Installation Where Neighbors Can Gather” (Block Club)

• Redevelopment at 5200 W. Chicago Ave., about a half mile from Laramie Green, includes blues museum, cafe, business incubator and mixed-income apartments (Block Club)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! partners with Walls Turned Sideways for a drop-in bike repair fair, Sun. 6/7, 12-5 pm, with a ride around the neighborhood at 3 PM (Bluesky)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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