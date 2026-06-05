Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 5

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• Jeep driver, 32, on suspended license crashed into Dunkin’ Donuts, causing minor injuries to 2 women inside, Thursday around 7:30 AM at 7171 W. Irving Park Rd. (Block Club)

• Mayoral candidate Jack Helberg: “Chicago must buy back its parking meters” (Tribune)

• Rails-to-Trails Conserviancy President Ryan Chao: “The future of Illinois’ trails faces headwinds in Washington” (Tribune)

• “Illinois bill seeking to streamline [e-moto], scooter regulations heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk” (ABC)

• Block Club: “Midday trains will leave HPK stations every 20 minutes in both directions, officials said. Service along the S. Chicago and Blue Island branches will also expand.”

• “Major Taylor Trail Unveils Restored Natural Area, Art Installation Where Neighbors Can Gather” (Block Club)

• Redevelopment at 5200 W. Chicago Ave., about a half mile from Laramie Green, includes blues museum, cafe, business incubator and mixed-income apartments (Block Club)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! partners with Walls Turned Sideways for a drop-in bike repair fair, Sun. 6/7, 12-5 pm, with a ride around the neighborhood at 3 PM (Bluesky)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,836 with $16,164 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!