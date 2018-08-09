Right-Turning Dump Truck Driver Fatally Struck Female Cyclist, 39, in Greektown

This was the fourth fatal Chicago bike crash involving a right-turning trucker within about two years

Photo: Mitch Dudek, Sun-Times, used with permission
Less that two weeks after a motorist struck and killed Luster Jackson, 58, on his bike in South Shore, this morning a truck driver fatally struck a 39-year-old female cyclist while making a right turn at Madison and Halsted in Greek Town.

At about 7:10 a.m. the woman was biking north on Halsted when the trucker attempted to make the right turn and struck her, according to Officer Patrick McGinnis from Police News Affairs. Aerial photos tweeted by WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra indicate that the truck driver was turning right onto Madison, by a construction site at the southeast corner, when they struck the woman.

Aerial photo of the crash site, looking west on Madison towards Halsted. Photo: Sarah Jindra, WGN, via Twitter
The cyclist was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released, pending notification of kin, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The Sun-Times reported that a bike helmet and a broken pair of sunglasses were visible below the truck, which is owned by Lakeshore Recyling Systems.

The driver has not yet been cited pending further investigation, according to McGinnis. Following the crash, westbound Madison was closed between Des Plaines to Halsted, and eastbound Madison was closed from Halsted to the Kenned Expressway, WGN reported.

A Chicago Department of Water Management truck outfitted with side guards. Photo: Airflow Deflector
In 2016, right-turning truck drivers fatally struck three female or gender-nonconforming cyclists in Chicago, and another female cyclist died in a truck crash in Evanston. In response, in July 2017 Chicago’s City Council passed a new ordinance requiring that any business with a city contract worth $2 million or more to install side guards and convex mirrors on all trucks used to fulfill the contract that weigh 10,000 pounds or more. Side guards help prevent cyclists and pedestrians from going under the wheels of the truck in the event of a crash, which can prevent fatal injuries. The city also announced plans to retrofit 1,700 city fleet vehicles with the safety gear.

Photos of the truck from today’s crash published in the Sun-Times article show that it does not have side guards. It’s possible that the equipment could have made a difference in this case, so the city of Chicago should consider expanding the side guard ordinance to include more, if not all large trucks being operated within the city limits to help prevent more of these kinds of tragedies.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths
Pedestrian: 24
Bicyclist: 4

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May, June, and August.

  • Tooscrapps

    My condolences to her family. Between the quality of the pavement and the heavy trucks and machinery, the conditions for cycling around work sites are terrible.

    Go and sit on any corner in the Loop, especially around City Hall, and watch motorists break any number of laws with impunity. I realize the CPD is grappling with violence around the City, but innocent people are dying on our streets too. The carelessness of motorists and the apathy of the City in enforcing the traffic laws, even right in front of them, is truly astounding.

  • Anne A

    My sympathy to the family and friends of the victim. Ride in peace.

  • ChicagoCyclist

    I am very sorry to hear of this fatal crash. I can’t quite understand the movements of the cyclist and the truck: the cyclist, the article states, “was biking north on Halsted.” The truck, the article says, was “making a right turn at Madison and Halsted,” and “the truck driver was turning right onto Madison, by a construction site at the southeast corner.” Was the truck coming out of one of two ‘gates’ on the Halsted side of the construction site? Or was the truck traveling north on Halsted and then turning right onto Madison (which is two-way here)? My condolences to the cyclist’s family and friends.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    It’s not yet clear exactly how the crash took place, but the position of the bike in the top photo, right at the southeast corner of Madison/Halsted, and the location where the truck was parked, just east of the intersection (second photo), suggest that the crash occurred while the truck driver was making a right turn from Halsted onto Madison.

  • Random_Jerk

    Ditto. I’m not saying put a cop on every intersection, but little enforcement would help remind some people about rules of the road. On my ONLY 15 min long bicycle commute there are multiple stop signs that are being routinely ignored by almost about every motorist. The same goes for the one way streets by my workplace. Cops standing next to the “No biking on the sidewalk” sign looking at tourists on Divvis slaloming in between pedestrians is a common sight in my neighborhood…

  • Tooscrapps

    My biggest peeve is motorists who “double” turn from the center travel lanes. Not only are they selfish for not waiting their turn in the dedicated left or right turn lane, but they block the travel lane, and worse, endanger cyclists who are already moving to avoid being hooked. Often times they take these wide turns at speed, bearing down on unsuspecting pedestrians. I see it at every intersection on Wacker.

  • Random_Jerk

    I really don’t get why City of Chicago can’t give some extra powers to the parking enforcement personnel and have them write the tickets for traffic violations. Seems like a pretty simple solution to me. I’ve seen it in some European cities. They have regular police force and “city guards” that perform duties that don’t require full blown police officers.

