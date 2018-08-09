Right-Turning Dump Truck Driver Fatally Struck Female Cyclist, 39, in Greektown This was the fourth fatal Chicago bike crash involving a right-turning trucker within about two years

Less that two weeks after a motorist struck and killed Luster Jackson, 58, on his bike in South Shore, this morning a truck driver fatally struck a 39-year-old female cyclist while making a right turn at Madison and Halsted in Greek Town.

At about 7:10 a.m. the woman was biking north on Halsted when the trucker attempted to make the right turn and struck her, according to Officer Patrick McGinnis from Police News Affairs. Aerial photos tweeted by WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra indicate that the truck driver was turning right onto Madison, by a construction site at the southeast corner, when they struck the woman.

The cyclist was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released, pending notification of kin, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The Sun-Times reported that a bike helmet and a broken pair of sunglasses were visible below the truck, which is owned by Lakeshore Recyling Systems.

The driver has not yet been cited pending further investigation, according to McGinnis. Following the crash, westbound Madison was closed between Des Plaines to Halsted, and eastbound Madison was closed from Halsted to the Kenned Expressway, WGN reported.

In 2016, right-turning truck drivers fatally struck three female or gender-nonconforming cyclists in Chicago, and another female cyclist died in a truck crash in Evanston. In response, in July 2017 Chicago’s City Council passed a new ordinance requiring that any business with a city contract worth $2 million or more to install side guards and convex mirrors on all trucks used to fulfill the contract that weigh 10,000 pounds or more. Side guards help prevent cyclists and pedestrians from going under the wheels of the truck in the event of a crash, which can prevent fatal injuries. The city also announced plans to retrofit 1,700 city fleet vehicles with the safety gear.

Photos of the truck from today’s crash published in the Sun-Times article show that it does not have side guards. It’s possible that the equipment could have made a difference in this case, so the city of Chicago should consider expanding the side guard ordinance to include more, if not all large trucks being operated within the city limits to help prevent more of these kinds of tragedies.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 24

Bicyclist: 4

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May, June, and August.