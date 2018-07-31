Cyclist Killed on Stony Island, Where Alderman Hairston Blocked Protected Lanes The driver who opened their door in cyclist Luster Jackson's path was not cited.

Luster Jackson, 58, was struck and killed on his bike Saturday, July 28, in South Shore when a driver opened a car door on him, forcing him to swerve into the path of another motorist.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, at 6:48 p.m. Jackson was biking north on the 7200 block of South Stony Island when the first driver opened their door in his way. As the cyclist made a sharp move to the left to avoid the door, the second motorist, also traveling northbound, struck him.

Jackson, who lived in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood was transported to the University of Chicago Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

According to Officer Ronald Westbrooks from Police News Affairs, the driver who struck Jackson was cited, but Westbrooks said he didn’t have information on what the citation was. The driver has a court date on August 31.

Although opening a car door on a bicyclist is an offense that carries a $1,000 fine in Chicago, the motorist who did so was not cited, according to Westbrooks.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has proposed converting a lane or two of eight-lane Stony Island between 67th and 79th into protected bike lanes, which would virtually eliminate the possibility of cyclists getting doored. Fifth Ward alderman Leslie Hairston, who generally has the final say on transportation infrastructure in her district, has opposed the change, arguing that the “road diet” would cause traffic jams, and that Stony Island is too dangerous for bike lanes. But as this latest tragedy shows, people are biking on the avenue because it’s one of the few direct north-south routes in the area, and it’s too dangerous not to have bike lanes.

Read more discussion of the case on The Chainlink and the blog for Illinois Bike Law.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 24

Bicyclist: 3

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May, June, and July.