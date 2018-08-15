City Should Raise Priority of Using Damen Green Line Station to Prime Good Land Use Land around the station could be put to more supportive as well as benefitting uses.

When I saw the design for the new Green Line station at Damen Avenue on the Lake Street branch, I became worried that the station didn’t have an entrance to access the westbound platform. Several of the other stations on the branch to city’s West Side and Oak Park have entrances on both sides: Ashland, Morgan, and Conservatory-Central Park Drive, to name a few.

The station is designed by the architecture firm Perkins & Will and managed by the Chicago Department of Transportation for the Chicago Transit Authority.

The lack of a westbound entrance, coupled with the low-intensity use of city-owned and other land, also caused concern that not enough was being done to prime the surrounding area to take advantage of a new rapid transit node.

The station will have non-accessible exits at both ends of both platforms, in addition to the single entrance on the south side of the station. People traveling east will ascend one flight to the eastbound platform, but those traveling west will ascend two flights and descend one flight. An elevator on the north side carries passengers between the bridge and westbound platform, but it doesn’t reach the ground.

CDOT spokesperson Mike Claffey said that if there was a non-accessible entrance to the westbound platform – in the form of a high-barrier turnstile, often used at auxiliary entrances across the CTA network – there would have to be an accessible entrance to the westbound platform. And if there’s another accessible entrance, then there has to be another CTA station assistant.

Out front, on the ground, a 12,300 square foot city-owned property is being used for the front entrance. Claffey said that the plaza will have some landscaping, despite what the city’s renderings show. According to the design, a Divvy station will be over 100 feet away from the station entrance, behind a low wall.

The station house and the area outside it are so large, Claffey said, to accommodate crowds going to and coming from the United Center. He said his department counted about 160 events at the stadium annually.

Current zoning on the station property would allow 17 apartments, atop whatever multi-level station entrance would be designed. (Although this is something that the city has little experience with. Clark & Lake station is the only modern elevated station integrated in a building; older elevated stations on the Red Line have businesses tucked underneath. The practice is commonplace around the world.)

Across from the station entrance is a CHA-owned property that’s been vacant since at least 1988. A new residential building is planned here, which is shown in the renderings.

Adjacent to the station area’s south end is a communications tower that occupies a corner of an otherwise vacant lot, with its own alley or driveway. This is a bad use of urban land.

Communications equipment owners often sign long-term leases, but given that most equipment is now attached to buildings, I foresee an opportunity to use eminent domain. The property owner or the city can develop land uses that are more relevant to being this close to a train station.

In the surrounding blocks, the city’s planning department says they’re working on two programs to address land use changes that the addition of the station could influence. Department of Planning & Development spokesperson Peter Strazzabosco said their department is working on a “market analysis of commercial and residential properties to the south” and a PMD review.

North of the station, between Lake Street and the alley south of Grand Avenue, all of the land is in the Kinzie Corridor Planned Manufacturing District, which restricts changing the zoning to allow uses other than manufacturing and low-density commercial and warehousing. The planning department is also in the midst, since May, to review how the PMD could be modified. This could happen by truncating it or allowing some sections of it to be rezoned.

Last year, the department changed the PMDs around Goose Island to reduce the restrictions on office development in some areas and allow new residential in other areas. The department has no timeline for when the review will be completed and any recommended changes would be adopted.

Both the market analysis and the PMD review of “will help inform planning opportunities for nearby land and help maximize the station’s benefits for the community”, Strazzabosco said. DPD last met with property owners in May to discuss the PMD and hasn’t set a schedule for future meetings.

In the meantime, a three acre piece of land, adjacent to the new station, is for sale. Because of the PMD, this land can only be used with as little intensity a year from now as today. Since many of the kinds of uses present in PMDs don’t rely on nearby transit to sustain them, the addition of the station will do little to increase their value. The city can unlock new value once it allows new uses on the land. While neighborhoods benefit from a new station, stations also benefit from appropriate land uses.

The city is gearing this station to accommodating the customers at the United Center rather than building up a neighborhood village around it. Train stations increase value in a city, and especially on the properties surrounding them. It only makes sense that Chicagoans get to benefit from this by using land – both city-owned and not – in a way that captures that value.