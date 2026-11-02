Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 2

• High Speed Rail Alliance: “Illinois: There are only a few days left for you to submit comment on the 2027 State Rail Plan.”

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: “Northern Illinois Transit Authority prepares to release first regional transit budget” (Evanston Roundtable)

• Capitol Fax, Illinois’ leading statehouse reporter, sold ads to Waymo. Not that there’s anything wrong with that – independent news writers gotta eat.

• …But here’s Ellen Steinke’s op-ed about potential downsides of AVs that we should legislate against.

• Letters: Forest / River + Park / Grove residents sound off against the O’Hare Flyer plan (Tribune)

• Chicago City Wire picked up our story on 12th Ward resident cosplayer Maria “Martinez” Moctezuma: “Report says Archer Avenue protest figure used false Brighton Park identity”

• “Should Chicago Have Milwaukee-Style Public Festival Grounds?” (Block Club)

• “Upgrades Coming To Humboldt Park’s Cameron Elementary And 6-Way Division St. Intersection” (Block Club)

• Halloween costumes spotted on the Purple Line (Daily Northwestern)

• Lots of people partied on “The People’s Bridge” on Cortland Street after the Halloween Critical Mass (Side Streets, John)

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