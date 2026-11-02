Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 2
8:55 AM CST on November 2, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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Documents show Archer protester and political operative “Maria Martinez of Brighton Park” is actually Maria Moctezuma of Clearing
"The Megaphone Lady" currently works for the aldermanic campaign of fellow Archer Avenue traffic safety project demonstrator Claudia Zuno, who is running against project supporter Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th).
October 30, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 31
October 30, 2026
SBC Bike Lane Fest 2025-26: Northwest and West sides, including Irving Park, Avondale, Austin, and Logan Square
October 29, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 29
October 29, 2026
Asked about calling the Archer project a “debacle,” Susana Mendoza says she didn’t discuss the issue with previous ally and Archer protest promoter Juan Rangel
October 28, 2026