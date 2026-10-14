Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 14

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• “Man On Electronic Monitoring Jumped Green Line Turnstile Before Killing CTA Janitor: Prosecutors” (Block Club)

• “Pritzker’s office calls Amtrak project a ‘bait and switch’ as Bridgeport residents continue fight” (NBC)

• Good video on recent bike and e-scooter politics by Axio’s Monica Eng includes a cameo by one of our articles about the recent CDOT/Divvy/Lyft/Lime drama

• Letter: “If I can get a senior discount on the CTA, Metra and Pace, why not Divvy?”

” (Tribune)

• “After City Pledges To Fix Cortland Bridge By 2028, Alders Defer Plan To Yank Its Landmark Status” (Block Club)

• To spur housing growth, Chicago must attack prerogative, outdated zoning: Metropolitan Planning Council report” (Tribune)

• “Cabrini Green Apartments, West Side Health Center Among Projects To Get Key Zoning Approval” (Block Club)

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