Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 12

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• Man, 37, charged with murder for robbery and fatal stabbing of CTA worker Julian Mobley, 41, at Damen Green station, Thursday around 3 PM (WGN)

• “Police released photos of man wanted for sex offense in an ‘L’ car 10/7 around 9 PM near Sheridan Station (CBS)

• Letter: “Letters: Residents near [possible O’Hare Flyer] train lines need to understand that use of the property is subject to change” (Tribune)

• Sun-Times op-ed by Capitol Fax’s Rich Miller: “House Speaker Chris Welch’s bluster on O’Hare project won’t fly too far”

• While SBC doesn’t endorse candidates, here’s our colleagues at “A City that Works’ Guide to the 2026 November Election”

• Active Trans: “Amy Rynell honored by state legislators for her work on passing NITA Act”

• Block Club has a roundup of key sites to visit during Open House Chicago

• Check out SBC cofounder Steven Vance’s “Open House Chicago 2026: new sites near South Side coffee” map

• Share your ideas for the future of Chicagoland transit at NITA open house Wed. 10/14, 3-6 PM at Union Station’s Burlington Room, 225 S. Canal St.

• Better Streets Chicago: “Take action to set the budget priorities for NITA! There are 4 ways you can make an impact THIS WEEK.”

Streetsblog Chicago in on a light publishing schedule today, probably just running Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication Tuesday.

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