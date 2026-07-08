Skip to content
Sponsored
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday July 8

8:58 AM CDT on July 8, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday July 8
Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• More discussion of Mayor Johnson’s choices for the new transit boards (Tribune)

donate button

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Calling out in transit: Advocates ridicule mayor for re-nominating NITA-skeptical Barclay, Pastor Eaddy to new CTA board, leaving behind eTOD expert Requejo

July 7, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 7

July 7, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago

Friends of the Crosstown Trail marks a year of progress

July 6, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 6

July 6, 2026
Complete Streets

CDOT gives a preview of its Complete Streets design guide at Active Trans monthly meeting

July 3, 2026
See all posts