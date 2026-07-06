Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 6

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• Yellow train struck tree downed by storm causing derailment and evacuation of passengers in the dark down slippery hill using ropes Thursday night (NBC)

• Police: Man, 34, got in fight with 3 women on CTA Foster bus near Marine and was slashed on the ear chest 7/4 around 11:18. Women fled on foot, no one in custody. (CBS)

• CPD: 5 people are being questioned after group pushed woman, 49, onto Addison Station tracks Thursday around 8:15 PM, causting non-life-threatening injuries (CBS)

• CPD releases image of man, 30-35 years old, who allegedly committed sex offense on ‘L’ train near Roosevelt 5/15 around 7 AM (ABC)

• “Letters: I feel safer riding a bike in Chicago than driving a car. But bike safety is still a concern.” (Tribune)

• Check out the many other recent Tribune LTTEs about bike safety issues in our threads (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Archer project protester Maria “The Megaphone Lady” Moctezuma, staffer for 12th Ward candidate Claudia Zuno, has a t-shirt with our nickname for her on it! (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Skokie Bike Network’s 4th annual Tales from the Trails Sunday July 12th, 11 AM at Sketchbook Brewery in Skokie

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