Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 3

Sponsored by:

• “Letters: Chicago needs a connected network of protected bike lanes for the good of the city” (Tribune)

• “Johnson faces tight deadline on picks for overhauled transit boards” (Crain’s)

• Driver who went around railroad gates struck by Metra train Thursday around 10:15 AM at 90th/Hermitage in Brainerd, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries (CBS)

• Metra: Signal issues near Western were impacting service on MD-W, MD-N, and NCS lines. Signal issues at Kedzie disrupted trains on UP-W line. (ABC)

• “Wilmette Police Make Arrest After Bike Taken From Metra Rack” (Patch)

• “Equiticity is establishing the Neighborhood Mobility Models national coalition to advance, scale, & secure long-term financial and political support for Neighborhood Mobility Models”

• “‘Missing Middle’ Housing Program Breaks Ground On 27 Units In North Lawndale” (Block Club)

• “2,000 Miles on America’s Weirdest Bike: Leaving Chicago for Indianapolis to Support Ponzi Victims”

• “Depend on CTA to Get You to All the Independence Day Celebrations; Holiday Service Schedule in Effect July 3 to July 5″

• Active Trans: “With Fourth of July weekend coming up, it’s the perfect moment to lock in your spot for Bike the Drive [on 9/6] before rates go up.”

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