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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 2

8:58 AM CDT on July 2, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 2
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• Ald. Lee told SBC she’s open to installing “physical infrastructure that protects people better.” 11th Ward residents can let her know they support Complete Streets. (Active Trans)

• Check out Ride Illinois’ monthly newsletter

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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