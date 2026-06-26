Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 26

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• ATA: “After every fatal crash involving someone walking or biking, we contact the local alder w/ the question: How can we work together to prevent this from happening again?”

• Bridgeport resident and organizer of previous CBGN! actions Andrew Mack: “Chicago lacks the will to curb traffic crashes that kill cyclists, pedestrians” (Sun-Times)

• Divvy docks across from City Hall have been renamed “Riley O’Neil Memorial Station” in honor of fallen CDOT planner. Lyft says memorial stickers will remain. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Cook County Sheriff’s Police find 80-90% fare evasion on some CTA lines” (WGN)

• “Appeals court sides with Chicago Transit Authority in transgender bias case” (HRD)

• “CTA Pink Line celebrates 20-year anniversary with live music, vintage rail cars” (NBC)

• “Mayor’s $3 Billion Parking Meter Offer Was $800 Million More Than The Next Highest Bid, Investor Says” (Block Club)

• “Letters: Why has Mayor Brandon Johnson kept us in the dark about the parking meter deal?” (Tribune)

• “Chicago locks in price for first major piece of O’Hare expansion” (Crain’s)

• “Edgewater Synagogue Redevelopment Reduces Building Count In Latest Proposal” (Block Club)

• “Inside the Chicago Courier Classic, bike messenger culture refuses to die” (Reader)

• “Metra’s new [Buck Owens-esque] America 250 locomotive a tribute to ‘people working together'” (Tribune)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $34,186 with $15,814 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free.