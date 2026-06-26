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Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 26

8:41 AM CDT on June 26, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 26
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• ATA: “After every fatal crash involving someone walking or biking, we contact the local alder w/ the question: How can we work together to prevent this from happening again?”

• Bridgeport resident and organizer of previous CBGN! actions Andrew Mack: “Chicago lacks the will to curb traffic crashes that kill cyclists, pedestrians” (Sun-Times)

• Divvy docks across from City Hall have been renamed “Riley O’Neil Memorial Station” in honor of fallen CDOT planner. Lyft says memorial stickers will remain. (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Cook County Sheriff’s Police find 80-90% fare evasion on some CTA lines” (WGN)

• “Appeals court sides with Chicago Transit Authority in transgender bias case” (HRD)

• “CTA Pink Line celebrates 20-year anniversary with live music, vintage rail cars” (NBC)

• “Mayor’s $3 Billion Parking Meter Offer Was $800 Million More Than The Next Highest Bid, Investor Says” (Block Club)

• “Letters: Why has Mayor Brandon Johnson kept us in the dark about the parking meter deal?” (Tribune)

• “Chicago locks in price for first major piece of O’Hare expansion” (Crain’s)

• “Edgewater Synagogue Redevelopment Reduces Building Count In Latest Proposal” (Block Club)

• “Inside the Chicago Courier Classic, bike messenger culture refuses to die” (Reader)

• “Metra’s new [Buck Owens-esque] America 250 locomotive a tribute to ‘people working together'” (Tribune)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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