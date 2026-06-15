Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 15

10:14 AM CDT on June 15, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 15
Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Bike rider fatally struck by CN freight train last Tuesday around 8:15 PM in Grayslake IDed as local resident Virginia Girmscheid, 60. Read about her life here. (WGN)

• “Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Mundelein, causing several railroad crossings to be blocked” (Lake & McHenry County Scanner)

• Driver of stolen SUV in custody after allegedly crashing into 2 CTA buses, injuring 6 people Friday around 8:15 near Cermak/State, no charges or citations yet (ABC)

• CPD released images of suspect in stabbing of man, 36, during fight on Blue Line 6/3 around 7:25 PM at LaSalle Station. Victim suffered injuries to neck and side of body (Fox)

• Well-researched article on O’Neil case: Driver had history of traffic infractions, driving w/ suspended license & DUI allegations. Public defender’s endorses Safe Streets. (Tribune)

• Letter in the Tribune by Southwest Collective’s Dixon Galvez-Searle: “Cycling advocate Riley O’Neil’s death after being ‘doored’ shows how important safer streets are.”

• “New Metra Electric Line schedule with increased service going into effect today” (NBC)

• “Food Delivery Robots Coming To South Side After Alderman Approves Program’s Expansion” (Block Club)

• Another Tribune LTTE: “We decided to drive downtown to visit the Art Institute on a Tuesday” and parked in a garage. Museum was closed. We spent $46 for 13 minutes.

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,984 with $16,016 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free

Share on FacebookShare on X (Twitter)Share on RedditShare via Email

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Here’s Better Streets’ heartfelt response to Ald. Lopez’s callous tweet about Riley O’Neil. And the alder made a broken-clock statement on another recent bike crash.

June 12, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday 6/12/26

June 12, 2026
Intercity buses

Next Stop: Public Ownership? Chicago moves closer to buying its intercity bus terminal

June 11, 2026
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 11

June 11, 2026
CTA

Union criticizes CTA for “leadership vacuum” due to lack of a permanent president. Acting President Leerhsen touts public safety progress.

June 10, 2026
See all posts