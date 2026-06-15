Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 15

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• Bike rider fatally struck by CN freight train last Tuesday around 8:15 PM in Grayslake IDed as local resident Virginia Girmscheid, 60. Read about her life here. (WGN)

• “Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Mundelein, causing several railroad crossings to be blocked” (Lake & McHenry County Scanner)

• Driver of stolen SUV in custody after allegedly crashing into 2 CTA buses, injuring 6 people Friday around 8:15 near Cermak/State, no charges or citations yet (ABC)

• CPD released images of suspect in stabbing of man, 36, during fight on Blue Line 6/3 around 7:25 PM at LaSalle Station. Victim suffered injuries to neck and side of body (Fox)

• Well-researched article on O’Neil case: Driver had history of traffic infractions, driving w/ suspended license & DUI allegations. Public defender’s endorses Safe Streets. (Tribune)

• Letter in the Tribune by Southwest Collective’s Dixon Galvez-Searle: “Cycling advocate Riley O’Neil’s death after being ‘doored’ shows how important safer streets are.”

• “New Metra Electric Line schedule with increased service going into effect today” (NBC)

• “Food Delivery Robots Coming To South Side After Alderman Approves Program’s Expansion” (Block Club)

• Another Tribune LTTE: “We decided to drive downtown to visit the Art Institute on a Tuesday” and parked in a garage. Museum was closed. We spent $46 for 13 minutes.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,984 with $16,016 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free

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