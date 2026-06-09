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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 9

8:31 PM CDT on June 9, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 9
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• More coverage of yesterday’s ride and “die-in” for fallen CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil (Tribune, Block Club, CBS, ABC, WGN, Fox)

• La Spata, ATA honored O’Neil in Council. A commenter said the dooring tragedy doesn’t justify PBLs, citing need for “personal responsibility.” Las Spata debunked her. (WBBM)

• Spotting a male lying on I-94 near I-290 Tuesday around 3:45 PM, drivers tried to block lane so he wouldn’t be struck. An SUV driver went around them, hit him, and fled. (WGN).

• “CTA offers explanation for shortening some weekend trains” (Tribune)

• “Take Action — Fix Chicago’s Intercity Bus Station” (Environmental Law and Policy Center)

• “The ordinance to buy the bus terminal was referred to the Committee on Housing and Real Estate, where it could be heard as early as June 10.” (Block Club)

• More Chicago Tribune letters about things people love and hate about the CTA. Speaking of which…

• Not-so-smooth operator: When it comes to doing standup stand-up (sit-down?) comedy on the ‘L’, John probably shouldn’t quit his day job (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Floating tracks and DIY bikes: Watch the absurd Red Bull Spin Off in Chicago this weekend” (Time Out Chicago)

• The agenda has been finalized for the Transport Chicago Conference this Friday 6/12 at voco Chicago Downtown, 350 W.Wolf Point Plaza Building 1

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