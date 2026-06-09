Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 9
8:31 PM CDT on June 9, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
The bike ride and “die-in” in memory of fallen Complete Streets Planner Riley O’Neil was a life-affirming event
O'Neil was doored in a non-protected bike lane. "No more people should die in the streets because their lives are not valued as much as driver convenience," said one organizer.
June 9, 2026
After hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured widely loved hairdresser Lisa Barber, on May 11, she died from her injuries on May 24. Driver is still at large.
June 8, 2026
After driver doored CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil, 35, on bike in Bridgeport, causing his death, advocates demand City install protected lanes to prevent such killings
June 6, 2026
Amazing Grace: Take a virtual ride from the 312 RiverRun to the Lakefront Trail on the new Grace Street Neighborhood Greenway
June 5, 2026