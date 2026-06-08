Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 8

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of driver with suspended license dooring CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil in a non-protected bike lane, causing his death (Tribune, Sun-Times, Block Club, ABC, NBC, CBS, WGN, Fox)

• There will be a memorial for O’Neil tonight gathering at 6:30 PM, leaving at 7 PM at Palmisano Park, 2700 S. Halsted St. (Chicago, Bike Grid Now!)

• …There will be a group ride to Bridgeport tonight leaving at 6 PM from Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St. (@acannon.bsky.social)

• Lisa Barber, 45, the pedestrian whom a hit-and-run driver critically injured on May 11, in the 3100 block of West Franklin Blvd., died from her injuries nearly 2 weeks later (ABC)

• “Letters: Readers [including ELPC’s Derrick James] share how the CTA makes them happy and how it infuriates them” (Tribune)

• Man, 43, with active warrant facing gun charges after Sheriff’s police searched him after observing him illegally rolling a blunt 5/31 around 2:35 PM on Red Line train at 69th (Fox)

• Active Transportation Alliance: “New legislation brings safety and clarity to high-speed e-bikes and micromobility”

• A deep dive on the Crosstown Trail from Carl Allen / Built World and Cyrus Dowlatshahi (Friends of the Crosstown Trail)

• “A shot to fix Chicago’s parking meter deal? Aldermen test chances amid sale.” (Tribune)

• “No idling by diesel trucks and buses? That’s the law in Chicago and statewide but with almost no enforcement” (Sun-Times)

• “O’Hare gate shuffle gives American an edge — and trims United’s lead” (Crain’s)

• “Obama Center Opens In June. Here’s What To Know About Watch Party, Road [pedestrianization]” (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,916 with $16,084 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!