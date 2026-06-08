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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 8

9:43 AM CDT on June 8, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 8
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• More coverage of driver with suspended license dooring CDOT Planner Riley O’Neil in a non-protected bike lane, causing his death (Tribune, Sun-Times, Block Club, ABC, NBC, CBS, WGN, Fox)

• There will be a memorial for O’Neil tonight gathering at 6:30 PM, leaving at 7 PM at Palmisano Park, 2700 S. Halsted St. (Chicago, Bike Grid Now!)

• …There will be a group ride to Bridgeport tonight leaving at 6 PM from Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St. (@acannon.bsky.social)

• Lisa Barber, 45, the pedestrian whom a hit-and-run driver critically injured on May 11, in the 3100 block of West Franklin Blvd., died from her injuries nearly 2 weeks later (ABC)

• “Letters: Readers [including ELPC’s Derrick James] share how the CTA makes them happy and how it infuriates them” (Tribune)

• Man, 43, with active warrant facing gun charges after Sheriff’s police searched him after observing him illegally rolling a blunt 5/31 around 2:35 PM on Red Line train at 69th (Fox)

• Active Transportation Alliance: “New legislation brings safety and clarity to high-speed e-bikes and micromobility”

• A deep dive on the Crosstown Trail from Carl Allen / Built World and Cyrus Dowlatshahi (Friends of the Crosstown Trail)

• “A shot to fix Chicago’s parking meter deal? Aldermen test chances amid sale.” (Tribune)

• “No idling by diesel trucks and buses? That’s the law in Chicago and statewide but with almost no enforcement” (Sun-Times)

• “O’Hare gate shuffle gives American an edge — and trims United’s lead” (Crain’s)

• “Obama Center Opens In June. Here’s What To Know About Watch Party, Road [pedestrianization]”  (Block Club)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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