Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 11

Sponsored by:

• “After Teens Killed On Scooters, City And State Push To Regulate Motorized Scooters, E-Bikes” (Block Club)

• …But it’s important to note that the recent killings of Violet Harris, 15, and Astrid Carrillo Noguera, 17, were the result of dangerous driving and/or unsafe infra (Twitter, Bluesky)

• Letters: pediatric residents at Lurie’s: “Rremember e-scooter, e-bike safety”; a complaint about County official Samantha Steele who “managed to beat her DUI rap” (Sun-Times)

• “Letters: The CTA should put more thought and care into how it serves its riders” (Tribune)

• “35th/Archer Orange Line Stop Gets Grant from CTA” (McKinley Park News)

• Tribune: “Editorial: Is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport [served by Amtrak] a better bet than Chicago O’Hare [served by the Blue Line and Metra]?”

• “United Airlines sponsorship puts [ex-“The Real World Boston” star] Duffy’s TV side gig under scrutiny

• “Dozens Of Developments Advance At City Hall As Zoning Committee Finally Meets Again” (Block Club)

• A last visit to Holiday Club, 4000 N. Sheridan, where we’ve held an SBC meetup or two, before it closes on 5/17. 91 units, 38 car spots are coming across from Sheridan Station.

• Bike Grid Now: “We’re marshalling Ravenswood Elementary’s first-ever bike bus, departing at 8:10 AM from Belle Plaine/Lakeview, arriving at the playground at 8:30 AM.”

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,711 with $17,289 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor