Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 11

• “Dozens Of Developments Advance At City Hall As Zoning Committee Finally Meets Again” (Block Club)
• A last visit to Holiday Club, 4000 N. Sheridan, where we’ve held an SBC meetup or two, before it closes on 5/17. 91 units, 38 car spots are coming across from Sheridan Station.
• Bike Grid Now: “We’re marshalling Ravenswood Elementary’s first-ever bike bus, departing at 8:10 AM from Belle Plaine/Lakeview, arriving at the playground at 8:30 AM.”
On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,711 with $17,289 to go, ideally by the end of May.
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