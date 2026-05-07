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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 7

2:31 PM CDT on May 7, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 7
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• “Illinois residents are encouraged to send an email to their State Rep asking them to support SB3336,” a new bill to regulate high-speed “e-moto” mopeds (Ride Illinois)

• The Grand Avenue Committee NIMBYs, after being outnumbered by project supporters at the previous Monday dueling rallies, held another private press conference today

• “The Chicago Stars are eyeing a CTA-owned site at Goose Island for a potential new stadium.” (Crain’s)

• “Missing Crete man found after smoking on CTA train leads to detention, sheriff says” (Fox)

• Transit Advocacy Panel With Active Transportation Alliance and High Speed Rail Alliance, 5/30, 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Lozano Branch Library, 1805 S. Loomis S.

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,696 with $17,304 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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