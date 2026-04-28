Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 28
8:55 AM CDT on April 28, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 24
Ald. Ramirez approved reasonable edits to the Archer traffic safety plan, which won’t affect the protected bike lanes
The alder indicated that she's not worried about participants in the weekly "Archer Guardians" anti-Complete Streets demonstrations, including her challenger Claudia Zuno, using the announcement for political gain.