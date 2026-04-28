Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 28

Sponsored by:

• “Driver nearly strikes pedestrian in West Loop crosswalk — then gets out of car and shoots him, police say” (Sun-Times)

• “Here’s how officials want to spend new transit funding this year” (Tribune)

• “CTA derailment and disruptions raise infrastructure funding concerns” (CBS)

• “Local Agencies Adjust Their Approaches Amid Concerns Over CTA Crime” (WTTW)

• “What would make you feel safer on the CTA?” (WBEZ)

• “Police search for robbers who attacked woman on CTA Red Line along Dan Ryan Expressway” (CBS)

• “Police seeking man accused of spitting on, beating passengers on CTA Red Line platform on Near North Side” (CBS)

• “4 suspects wanted after attempted robbery on CTA bus in Belmont Central: police” (Fox)

• 12th Ward Friday: We’re adding 4 car spots near Monterrey Bakery. NBC yesterday: “‘People come and don’t know where to park,’ said Juan Castro with Monterrey Bakery.”

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,436 with $17,564 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor