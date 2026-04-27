Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 27
8:58 AM CDT on April 27, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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Tell CMAP to not approve the current Redefine the Drive highway-forward model as proposed. Give public comment at 11am in person or Zoom. Alternatively, send an email to info[at]cmap[dot]illinois[dot]gov by Thursday, April 23rd at 5pm. More details below.
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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 23
April 23, 2026