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Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 27

8:58 AM CDT on April 27, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 27

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• “‘He would choose to do it again’: Vigil held for Buffalo Grove High School security guard who died shielding students from crash” (Herald)

• More coverage of Friday’s Red Line Extension groundbreaking (Block Club, Sun-Times, Tribune, NBC, ABC, WTTW, YIMBY)

• “Experts raise concerns about CTA after Yellow Line derailment in Rogers Park” (CBS)

• ELPC’s Howard Learner’s Earth Day to-do list for Illinois includes “Making Chicago’s regional transit system work much better.” (Tribune)

• What Ride Illinois did on its 2026 Bike & Trail Lobby Day

• “Letters: City leaders should think long and hard about food delivery robots on our sidewalks,” plus discussion of proposed e-bike, e-scooter legislation (Tribune)

• Letter: “CHA blew it in passing on Walter Burnett’s leadership” (Sun-Times)

• Check out the professional-looking website for Friends of the Crosstown Trail: “A rails-to-trails conversion on Chicago’s Northwest side”

• “Due to the potential for severe storms we will be canceling our rally [on Archer] and ride tomorrow Monday 4/27″ (Gage Park Cyclists)

• Will the Archer Guardians opponents show up and hang out in their cars blasting prerecorded slogans again?

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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