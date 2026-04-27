Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 27

Sponsored by:

• “‘He would choose to do it again’: Vigil held for Buffalo Grove High School security guard who died shielding students from crash” (Herald)

• More coverage of Friday’s Red Line Extension groundbreaking (Block Club, Sun-Times, Tribune, NBC, ABC, WTTW, YIMBY)

• “Experts raise concerns about CTA after Yellow Line derailment in Rogers Park” (CBS)

• ELPC’s Howard Learner’s Earth Day to-do list for Illinois includes “Making Chicago’s regional transit system work much better.” (Tribune)

• What Ride Illinois did on its 2026 Bike & Trail Lobby Day

• “Letters: City leaders should think long and hard about food delivery robots on our sidewalks,” plus discussion of proposed e-bike, e-scooter legislation (Tribune)

• Letter: “CHA blew it in passing on Walter Burnett’s leadership” (Sun-Times)

• Check out the professional-looking website for Friends of the Crosstown Trail: “A rails-to-trails conversion on Chicago’s Northwest side”

• “Due to the potential for severe storms we will be canceling our rally [on Archer] and ride tomorrow Monday 4/27″ (Gage Park Cyclists)

• Will the Archer Guardians opponents show up and hang out in their cars blasting prerecorded slogans again?

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $31,186 with $18,914 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor