Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 21

This post is sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes.

• Northbound semi driver fatally struck pedestrian Autumn P. Perez, 29, Monday around 6 p.m. near 63rd/Western in Chicago Lawn. (Sun-Times)

• …On 4/4, a speeding, hit-and-run SUV driver ran a red and killed delivery bike rider Damian Gomez, 18, 1 mile west at 63rd/Kedzie in West Lawn

• Person is being questioned about hit-and-run killing of female pedestrian, 65, Sunday around 9:30 PM at Belmont/Central in Belmont Cragin (Block Club)

• “CTA lays off [widely considered ineffective] unarmed guards, redirects funds to police and other resources amid security concerns” (Sun-Times)

• “9 people sought accused of beating passenger on CTA train in the Loop” 4/14 around 9:30 PM near Harrison Station (CBS)

• “Charges pending for gunman who opened fire on CTA bus outside Midway Airport” (Sun-Times)

• “CPS Employee Accused of Double-Dipping Through Dual Employment Scheme Now Works for CTA, Records Show” (WTTW)

• “CTA Co-Hosts Expanded Citywide Career Fair Focused on Second Chance Hiring and Workforce Equity”

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,941 with $19,059 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor