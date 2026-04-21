Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 21
8:52 AM CDT on April 21, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
Community marches to demand justice for hit-and-run victim Marcela Herrera
By Austin Busch.
April 20, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 20
April 20, 2026
Local bike advocates and government officials met with urban planners from the Netherlands to discuss potential Major Taylor Trail upgrades
April 17, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 17
April 17, 2026
A first look at the dubious “SAVE GRAND AVENUE!” website, created by someone who thinks that ship hasn’t already sailed
April 16, 2026