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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 21

8:52 AM CDT on April 21, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 21
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This post is sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes.

• Northbound semi driver fatally struck pedestrian Autumn P. Perez, 29, Monday around 6 p.m. near 63rd/Western in Chicago Lawn. (Sun-Times)

• …On 4/4, a speeding, hit-and-run SUV driver ran a red and killed delivery bike rider Damian Gomez, 18, 1 mile west at 63rd/Kedzie in West Lawn

• Person is being questioned about hit-and-run killing of female pedestrian, 65, Sunday around 9:30 PM at Belmont/Central in Belmont Cragin (Block Club)

• “CTA lays off [widely considered ineffective] unarmed guards, redirects funds to police and other resources amid security concerns” (Sun-Times)

• “9 people sought accused of beating passenger on CTA train in the Loop” 4/14 around 9:30 PM near Harrison Station (CBS)

• “Charges pending for gunman who opened fire on CTA bus outside Midway Airport” (Sun-Times)

• “CPS Employee Accused of Double-Dipping Through Dual Employment Scheme Now Works for CTA, Records Show” (WTTW)

• “CTA Co-Hosts Expanded Citywide Career Fair Focused on Second Chance Hiring and Workforce Equity”

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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