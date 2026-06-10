Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 10

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Anti-Complete Streets, pro-ICE Ald. Lopez tweets “politicians [who] grieve loss of [Riley O’Neil]” while “demanding millions for [PBLs]” are demonstrating “#privilege.” (Bluesky)

• Female bike rider fatally struck by CN train Tuesday around 8 AM near Grayslake Station (ABC)

• “Breaking down new Illinois e-bike, e-scooter laws” (Axios)

• “Police seek suspect accused of attacking woman, 25, on CTA Blue Line” 5/25, around 1:44 AM near Cicero Station (Fox)

• Video captured a burning cross, a symbol of racist hate, Tues. around 2:30 PM near Balbo/Columbus, streets named for a literal Fascist and the much-reviled navigator (ABC)

• “Changes made to Illinois public transport plan sends money downstate” (Center Square)

• “[Rahm Emanuel, despised by many Chicagoans for handling of Laquan McDonald case], Possible Presidential Candidate, Takes ‘Spin-Free’ Bike Trip Through NH” (Patch)

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