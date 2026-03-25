Turning (wheels) 55: Riding the CTA’s entire #55 Garfield bus line from Midway to the MSI on my birthday

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

SBC readers may remember that a year ago I took a busman's holiday, or rather a transit writer's getaway, by checking out the promised Frequent Network 10-minutes-or-better bus intervals on the #54 Cicero bus, which debuted that day. Not coincidentally, the date was March 23, my 54th birthday.

The eight-mile trip was an interesting adventure through the Northwest, West, and Southwest Sides on Cicero Avenue. I got off the bus in the middle of the route at North Avenue to measure bus frequency.

Boarding the #54 bus in the rain at North Avenue last year. Photo: John Greenfield

My takeaways included the fact that, as you might expect, since there weren't any camera-enforced bus-only lanes on the corridor, congestion caused by private vehicle drivers was sometimes an issue. The City's Smart Streets enforcement pilot featuring vehicle-mounted cams may be helping that issue somewhat on the #66 Chicago Avenue and #36 Broadway routes.

Another issue the CTA has more control over is how frequently buses leave the route terminals, and on that day the intervals at the Montrose Avenue and 24th Place terminals were somewhat spotty. But it was only the first day of Frequent Network service, so there was bound to be a learning curve for drivers.

What's been going on with the bus network, including the #55, in the past year

There have been some more CTA bus service developments in the past year, and these directly affect the #55 Garfield Route. That, of course is the age I turned last Monday, March 23, so I again marked the occasion by riding the entire route.

Last August 17, the #55 (whose street name honors assassinated 20th U.S. President James A. Garfield) was one of four new routes added to the Frequent Network roster, bringing the total up to 16. Specifically, these lines, like other FS corridors, are supposed to have service every 10 minutes or less from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. The Garfield bus was slated for 20 percent more weekday service, and 30 percent more runs on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

"CTA's Frequent Network has been a game-changer for our riders, providing them with the kind of bus service and frequency that we know they deserve," CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen stated at the time. "The increased service frequency that our network provides means shorter waits for buses and higher ridership along routes that have received increased service."

On December 21, 2025, the CTA put a bow on the initiative by rolling out the last four planned Frequent Network routes. That brought the total number of lines to 20.

The 20 Frequent Network routes in place at the end of last year. Image: CTA

Another development that impacted the #55 last fall was the first round of Bus Priority Corridor Study meetings. These discussed potential improvements to the Garfield route, and four other major bus lines. Here are the five corridors that were being considered.

Pulaski Road (between Peterson Avenue and 87th Street)

Western Avenue (between Howard Avenue and 79th Street)

Cottage Grove Avenue (between 35th and 115th streets)

Fullerton Avenue (between Grand/Nordica avenues and Halsted Street)

55th Street/Garfield Boulevard (between Cicero Avenue and South Hyde Park Boulevard )

Existing Bus Priority Zones from a CTA / CDOT presentation on Bus Improvements & Infrastructure for the Better Streets for Buses Plan.

The CTA is collaborating with the Chicago Department of Transportation on the planning process for possible street improvements to make travel on these transit routes safer, more efficient, and more pleasant. Under consideration are bus-only lanes; bus stop upgrades; better sidewalks and crosswalks; bus-priority traffic signals; and more. You can learn more about the initiative at the CTA's Better Streets for Buses Plan webpage.

Attendees at a Bus Priority Corridor Study meeting in November 2025 in Gage Park. Photo: Morgan Madderom

Morgan Madderom a member of Commuters Take Action (CTAction) attended one of the bus study hearings in the Southwest Side Gage Park community. She reported that one of the topics a transit agency staffer discussed was the pros and cons of different types of prepaid boarding styles. That's a strategy that was planned, but never implemented, for the downtown Loop Link express bus corridor.

Monday's #55 Garfield trip

For this year's birthday bus excursion, a was a little shorter on time, so I didn't stop to measure bus headways along the way, but instead did one continuous journey, about nine miles long. The bus runs all-night Owl Service on the stretch between St. Louis Avenue and the Museum of Science and Industry.

The #55 Garfield Route.

Between Midway and the museum, the route travels through the diverse communities of Garfield Ridge, West Elsdon, Gage Park, West Englewood, New City, Englewood, Fuller Park, Washington Park, and Hyde Park. Here's a gallery of what I saw along the way. All photos are by yours truly.

The view from the Orange Line train I took to Midway.

The railyard next to Midway Station.

Midway Station.

Double-decker bike parking in the paid area of Midway Station.

An interesting little convenience store at the station.

Sheltered double-decker bike parking outside the station.

The station serves several CTA and Pace bus lines.

The bus I rode out on. We left the station around 1:40 p.m.

"Flight Forms" sculpture by Richard Hunt outside the airport.

There were four passengers when we left the station.

Sign for the airport.

We passed by a lot of interesting little houses in the Southwest Side "Bungalo Belt."

New China Tea, a "tiki-Chinese" restaurant with tropical drinks, featured in my travelogue of Chicagoland faux-Polynesian venues, "The Week of Living Tiki."

El Castillo Meat Market, one of the many interesting-looking Mexican-American-owned food establishments along the route.

St. Gall Catholic Church.

East of Western Avenue, 55th Street becomes Garfield Boulevard.

A vintage greystone at Garfield/Paulina.

The Red Line's Garfield Station.

The Green Line's recently rehabbed Garfield Station, which features work by Chicago artist Nick Cave.

Concrete-protected bike lane in Washington Park.

The building that houses the longtime University of Chicago hangout Jimmy's Woodlawn Tap. A protected bike lane is visible.

55th and University Avenue.

The University Apartments were built during the urban renewal era, and are located on an oval of land between the eastbound and westbound lanes of 55th, hence their nickname, "Monoxide Manner."

Metra and South Shore Line's 55th/56th/57th Street Station.

Arriving at the museum.

After hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin gave $125 million to the museum, it was renamed the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, and his namesake gargoyles were installed on the roof as a tribute. (Just kidding about that last part – those statues date back to the building's 1893 World's Columbian Exposition origins.

After getting off the bus, I took an underpass to 57th Street Beach, a lovely conclusion to my birthday celebration bus ride.

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– John Greenfield, editor