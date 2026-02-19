Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 19

Sponsored by:

• After alders voted down an ordinance allowing citizens to report bus/bike lane blockage, sponsor Ald. La Spata cited the case of Lily Shambrook (Block Club)

• A City that Works’ Guide to the 2026 March Primaries

• "CTA to Host Red Line Extension Project Construction Community Meetings March 10-12"

• "Suspect sought in robbery of elderly man at CTA Blue Line station in Wicker Park" (CBS)

• Q: "How do stupid bump-outs make streets safer?" A: "They prevent a vehicle from parking, blocking crosswalk" or "creating blindspots" (Substance News)

• Ald. Matt Martin (47th): "You can tell us how to spend $200K on infrastructure improvements. Voting for our annual PB process is now open."

• "25-Story Residential Tower Proposed For City-Owned Site Near Harold Washington Library" (Block Club)

• "Sarah’s Circle Gets City Approval To Build Women’s Housing Development In Uptown" (Block Club)

• Since "Free Metra Rides Offered for HAMILTON Attendees in Chicago," driving to the musical would be counter-revolutionary. (Broadway in Chicago)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,167 with $27,833 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor