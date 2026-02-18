Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 18

This post sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

•Person hit and killed by Blue Line Train downtown (CBS)

•UIC Grad Student and lifelong Garfield Ridge resident drafts first ever community plan, including improved walkability, bike lanes and transit-friendly improvements (Block Club)

•Sen. Ram Villivalam introduced Passenger Rail Planning Act (CapitolFax)

•Active Transportation Alliance offers mini-stipends to support Bike Month activities (Active Trans)

•"Chicago-area interstates ranked worst bottlenecks in the country" (ABC)

Streetsblog Chicago will be operating on a light publishing schedule (Today's Headlines plus occasional posts) from Monday 2/16 to Wednesday 2/18. We will resume normal publication on Thursday 2/19.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,060 with $27,940 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor