Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 18

10:53 AM CST on February 18, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

•Person hit and killed by Blue Line Train downtown (CBS)

•UIC Grad Student and lifelong Garfield Ridge resident drafts first ever community plan, including improved walkability, bike lanes and transit-friendly improvements (Block Club)

•Sen. Ram Villivalam introduced Passenger Rail Planning Act (CapitolFax)

•Active Transportation Alliance offers mini-stipends to support Bike Month activities (Active Trans)

•"Chicago-area interstates ranked worst bottlenecks in the country" (ABC)

Streetsblog Chicago will be operating on a light publishing schedule (Today's Headlines plus occasional posts) from Monday 2/16 to Wednesday 2/18. We will resume normal publication on Thursday 2/19. 

Archer NIMBY Claudia Zuno, an ally of Trump apologists Urban Center and Ald. Lopez, is running for alder, with a plan to “Remove obstructive bike lanes”

Plus a walk down Archer is a reminder that utility line construction is a major factor in the traffic congestion that Safe Street opponents are solely blaming on bike lanes.

February 17, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 17

February 17, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 16

February 16, 2026
Smoking on CTA

“Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA,” part two: A sociology student, a lung health advocate, and a transportation expert share their POVs

February 13, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday January 13

February 13, 2026
Safe Streets

Making Chicago a safer, more pleasant place to get around is no joke. “Safe Streets: The Comedy Show” creators discuss their goals.

February 12, 2026
