Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 16

12:48 AM CST on February 16, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Sedan driver, 33, ran a red and hit CTA bus, which hit a building, injuring baby Saturday around 9:19 PM at Washington/Damen on Near United Center (ABC)

• ...This happened days after 3 people, including 2 officers, were hospitalized after CPD squad car / CTA bus crash in Chicago/Hoyne in West Town (WGN)

• Letter: "CTA has long road ahead to regain riders' trust: Transit service still isn’t reliable." (Sun-Times)

• "Welcome back witness slip warriors. The Illinois General Assemble is back in session and there are bills to pass." (Chicago, Bike Grid Now!)

• Proposal from the Chicago Cubs to bulldoze a women's domestic violence shelter in Lakeview in favor of a surface parking lot (44th Ward)

• "The legacy of America’s traqueros: A National Museum of Mexican Art exhibition highlights little-known history of Mexican railroad workers." (Reader)

• "German brands will ditch SRAM for their bikes, because of politics" (cycling Weekly)

• If you can't abolish ice, bicycle across it. "Northeast Ohio man bikes across the [frozen] Great Lakes." (Spectrum News)

• Romanelli, who helped kill Ashland BRT, is trying to kill the Grand PBL plan with a bad-faith bus lane scheme. Zoom meeting Tues. 6 PM (Bluesky, Twitter)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,050 with $27,950 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Smoking on CTA

“Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA,” part two: A sociology student, a lung health advocate, and a transportation expert share their POVs

February 13, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday January 13

February 13, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Safe Streets

Making Chicago a safer, more pleasant place to get around is no joke. “Safe Streets: The Comedy Show” creators discuss their goals.

February 12, 2026
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 12

February 12, 2026
Smoking on CTA

Introducing “Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA.” In part one of our series, editors from other cities and our transit agency weigh in.

February 11, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 11

February 11, 2026
See all posts