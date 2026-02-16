Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 16

Sponsored by:

• Sedan driver, 33, ran a red and hit CTA bus, which hit a building, injuring baby Saturday around 9:19 PM at Washington/Damen on Near United Center (ABC)

• ...This happened days after 3 people, including 2 officers, were hospitalized after CPD squad car / CTA bus crash in Chicago/Hoyne in West Town (WGN)

• Letter: "CTA has long road ahead to regain riders' trust: Transit service still isn’t reliable." (Sun-Times)

• "Welcome back witness slip warriors. The Illinois General Assemble is back in session and there are bills to pass." (Chicago, Bike Grid Now!)

• Proposal from the Chicago Cubs to bulldoze a women's domestic violence shelter in Lakeview in favor of a surface parking lot (44th Ward)

• "The legacy of America’s traqueros: A National Museum of Mexican Art exhibition highlights little-known history of Mexican railroad workers." (Reader)

• "German brands will ditch SRAM for their bikes, because of politics" (cycling Weekly)

• If you can't abolish ice, bicycle across it. "Northeast Ohio man bikes across the [frozen] Great Lakes." (Spectrum News)

• Romanelli, who helped kill Ashland BRT, is trying to kill the Grand PBL plan with a bad-faith bus lane scheme. Zoom meeting Tues. 6 PM (Bluesky, Twitter)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,050 with $27,950 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor