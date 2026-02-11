Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 11

• More coverage of Lopez, Quinn, and Dowell's gripes about Complete Streets projects (Center Square)

• "Chicagoans Could Report Parking Scofflaws Via 311 And See Better Enforcement Under Pilot" (Block Club)

• "After Bridge Closures Cause Chaos Downtown And On North Side, Aldermen Move To Add Oversight (Block Club)

• Driver struck pedestrian Tuesday evening on outbound Eisenhower between Kostner and Cicero on West Side (ABC)

• Freight train derailment in Chicago Ridge impacting SWS Metra service this morning (CBS)

• "Neighbors Raise Parking, Density Concerns About Proposed Clybourn Apartment Project" (Block Club)

• "Members Of Volunteer-Run Avondale Maker Space Buy Building After Successful Fundraiser," article features Pint Peddler bike (Block Club)

