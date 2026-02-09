Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 9

9:01 AM CST on February 9, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

• SUV driver, 32, dies after rear-ending CTA bus, no one on bus serious injured, Sunday around 4:30 AM near 23rd/Blue Island in Heart of Chicago (ABC)

• Sedan driver struck and injured person Sunday around 8 AM in the 7-lane 7600 block of Dempster in Niles (ABC)

• ...Last Tuesday around 6:08 AM, a SUV driver fatally struck man, 84, crossing 5-lane Touhy at Central in Niles (ABC)

• Bethany MaGee, 26, survivor of 11/17 fire attack on Blue Line near Clark/Lake, discharged from hospital, releases statement thanking supporters (WGN)

• High Speed Rail Alliance ED Rick Harnish: "Beef up Metra Electric South Chicago Branch to facilitate quantum campus access" (Sun-Times)

• "Neighbors Pack SW Side Coffee Shop To Show Support For Its Anti-ICE Stance," Archer safety project supporters rode bikes to the event (Block Club)

• Equiticity needs $69K from individual donors by 2/28 support its research, advocacy, programs, and Community Mobility Rituals

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $21,332 with $28,668 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Today's Headlines for Friday, February 6

Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

