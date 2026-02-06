Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 6

Sponsored by:

• "NE IL Deserves Strong Transit Leadership: Coalition calls on Chicagoland leaders to appoint innovative, experienced leaders to the NITA board (ELPC)

• Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by freight train on UP-West tracks near Ardmore in west-suburban Villa Park (CBS)

• "[On] New Year’s Day, a car crash on the 1800 block of 103rd Street in Beverly damaged several storefronts, including Beverly Phono Mart." (Reader)

• Letter: "Government officials seem to be confused between e-bikes and electric motorized bicycles." (Tribune)

Yes! "Roundabouts are increasingly popping up in Chicago's suburbs, seen as an answer to traffic problems" (Sun-Times)

• A missed connections story from Star:Line Chicago: "NITA needs to bring our region together, not re-litigate the turf wars of the past."

• "Woman Sentenced To Prison For Hate Crime Over Assault And Defacing Of Pro-Palestinian Mural" (Block Club)

• "City to award what it calls the biggest U.S. airport concessions deal ever" (Crain's)

• Leisurely 4.8 mile bike ride to opening party for Bike Winter Art Show, Sat. 2/7 6:30/45PM at Nelson Algren fountain Division/Ashland/Milwaukee in Wicker

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $20,542 with $29,458 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor