Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 5

9:42 AM CST on February 5, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

• "ELPC is hosting a webinar [today] at noon with DePaul’s Chaddick Institute and Better Streets Chicago about the future of Chicago’s old Greyhound Station."

• Some hope Musk-funded North Center mural of Iryna Zarutska, 23, murdered on light rail, will promote transit safety, others say it's a cynical ploy (Tribune)

• Cargo box truck driver died after crash with Amtrak train Wednesday afternoon near southwest suburban Lemont.

• "‘Extensive' delays on all Metra BNSF trains in western suburbs Thursday morning after trucker strikes bridge near Cicero" (NBC)

• Rep. Delgado introduces HB4399, "updating biodiesel requirements for publicly owned diesel vehicles [including] transit agencies" (Capitol Fax)

• Checking out the e-bikes at CABDA Chicago 2026 (Electrek)

• "Bears May Not Be in Super Bowl, But You Can Still Make it a Super Weekend By Taking CTA to Watch Parties or the Highly Anticipated Chicago Auto Show"

• Gage Park Cyclists holds bike ride to support A Cup of Joe cafe, which is "being harassed by MAGAs," meeting at 55th/Artesian at 8 AM, leaving at 8:30

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $20,542 with $29,458 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Advocates gathered to honor Rosa Parks on Transit Equity Day, and rode part of the proposed Western Avenue bus rapid transit route

February 6, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 6

February 6, 2026
Intercity buses

Extreme Makeover: Bus Station Edition. As the City greases the wheels to buy the terminal, Chaddick Institute proposes an affordable facelift

February 5, 2026
Pedestrian Fatalities

Crash report shows former Tribune VP Walter Mahoney, 74, was walking the same route as a recently removed crosswalk when he was fatally struck

February 4, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 4

February 4, 2026
Protected Bike Lanes

Of Montreal: What Chicago can learn about winter bikeway maintenance from “The City of Saints”

February 3, 2026
