Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 5

• "ELPC is hosting a webinar [today] at noon with DePaul’s Chaddick Institute and Better Streets Chicago about the future of Chicago’s old Greyhound Station."

• Some hope Musk-funded North Center mural of Iryna Zarutska, 23, murdered on light rail, will promote transit safety, others say it's a cynical ploy (Tribune)

• Cargo box truck driver died after crash with Amtrak train Wednesday afternoon near southwest suburban Lemont.

• "‘Extensive' delays on all Metra BNSF trains in western suburbs Thursday morning after trucker strikes bridge near Cicero" (NBC)

• Rep. Delgado introduces HB4399, "updating biodiesel requirements for publicly owned diesel vehicles [including] transit agencies" (Capitol Fax)

• Checking out the e-bikes at CABDA Chicago 2026 (Electrek)

• "Bears May Not Be in Super Bowl, But You Can Still Make it a Super Weekend By Taking CTA to Watch Parties or the Highly Anticipated Chicago Auto Show"

• Gage Park Cyclists holds bike ride to support A Cup of Joe cafe, which is "being harassed by MAGAs," meeting at 55th/Artesian at 8 AM, leaving at 8:30

