Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 4

• "Sen. Ram Villivalam introduced SB3285 yesterday... Sets forth intercity passenger rail routes serving or originating in the State." (CapitolFax)

• SUV driver fatally struck man, 84, crossing 5-lane Touhy at Central in Niles on Tuesday around 6:08 AM (ABC)

• ...Less than a month ago, on 1/6 around 6:34 AM, a tow truck driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Touhy 1.6 miles east at Kildare in Lincolnwood (ABC)

• "Today in Chicago History: CTA derailment in the Loop during rush hour kills 11 people" (Tribune)

• "Chicago housing workers call the city’s encampment closures 'unconscionable'" (Reader)

• "Chicago schools, transit, public housing remain rudderless under Mayor Brandon Johnson" Yep! (Tribune)

• Letters: More feedback on the Trib's interview with Leerhsen and it's half-right op-ed complaining about the O'Hare Branch (Tribune)

• "Waymo's self-driving taxis could be headed for the Chicago area despite safety concerns" (NBC)

• "Should Food Delivery Robots Be Allowed In Wicker Park And Logan Square? Alderman [La Spata] Wants Input" (Block Club)

• ...So does Streetsblog Chicago (Bluesky, Twitter)

• "Plan for 28-story apartment tower adds to growing number of high-rises in Lincoln Park" (Crain's)

• A not-terrible article by a guy based in Croatia: "Avoid Making These 5 Big Mistakes When Using Chicago's CTA Public Transit Buses" (Islands)

• Whose dad wrote this headline? "Time to Sham-ROCK the Day Away: Metra is proud sponsor of [the downtown and South Side St. Patrick's Day parades"

