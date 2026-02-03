Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 3

9:55 AM CST on February 3, 2026

• Finally! Another outlet covers political intrigue behind the anti-Archer project protests, which we've discussed for the last 2 months (South Side Weekly)

• "Regional transit ridership continues to grow in 2025 with 12.3M more rides year-over-year," CTA at 70% of pre-pandemic ridership levels (RTA)

• SUV driver struck pedestrian this morning around 7 AM on the five-lane 5600 block of Touhy in Niles (ABC)

• "City Seeking Proposals To Redevelop Vacant Property Near 95th Street Red Line Station" (Block Club)

• "Proposed 40-Unit Building On Humboldt Park-Ukrainian Village Border [at 2652 W. Chicago Ave.] Wins Alderman’s Support" (Block Club)

• Active Trans hosts a Suburban Advocacy Connect zoom meeting this Wed. 2/4 at noon with Valerie Kramer from Ride Riverside. Register here.

• "All Aboard! CTA and Metra Are Your Best Rides to the 2026 Chicago Auto Show," whether or not you're protesting it

• "Bargains galore: Shop discounted inventory at the Chicago Winter Bike Swap" Sun. 2/8 at Kane County Fairgrounds (Daily Herald)

