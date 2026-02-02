Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 2

Sponsored by:

• The Tribune does a long-form interview with Leerhsen: "Acting CTA chief lays out priorities after dodging fiscal cliff"

• "How the NITA Act can advance a regional transit network across six counties" (RTA)

• Male shot boy, 15, and man, 18 during fight on bus Saturday around 3:19 PM near Chicago Avenue Pulaski in Humboldt Park. Victims in fair condition. (ABC)

• Letter: "Sticking with public transit, keeping faith in humanity after Purple Line scare" (Sun-Times)

• "Pace Launches VanGo in University Park to Support Workforce Access"

• Tribune op-ed by a civil engineer makes decent points about improving O'Hare Branch service, comfort, and safety, but it's still pretty whiny

• New edition of Ride Illinois' Tailwinds newsletter is out

• In Metra-friendly Woodstock, where Bill Murray's "Groundhog Day" was filmed, Woodstock Willie saw shadow, predicting an early spring is on the way (NBC)

