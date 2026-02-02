Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 2

10:01 AM CST on February 2, 2026

• The Tribune does a long-form interview with Leerhsen: "Acting CTA chief lays out priorities after dodging fiscal cliff"

• "How the NITA Act can advance a regional transit network across six counties" (RTA)

• Male shot boy, 15, and man, 18 during fight on bus Saturday around 3:19 PM near Chicago Avenue Pulaski in Humboldt Park. Victims in fair condition. (ABC)

• Letter: "Sticking with public transit, keeping faith in humanity after Purple Line scare" (Sun-Times)

• "Pace Launches VanGo in University Park to Support Workforce Access"

• Tribune op-ed by a civil engineer makes decent points about improving O'Hare Branch service, comfort, and safety, but it's still pretty whiny

• New edition of Ride Illinois' Tailwinds newsletter is out

• In Metra-friendly Woodstock, where Bill Murray's "Groundhog Day" was filmed, Woodstock Willie saw shadow, predicting an early spring is on the way (NBC)

Bike Rides

Eyes on the street: Chicago’s memorial bike ride for fallen VA nurse Alex Pretti

January 31, 2026
Transit Hubs

Elevated Chicago and MacArthur Foundation award first Elevating Culture Near Transit grants to 8 arts projects, including one by Equiticity

January 30, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 30

January 30, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Wheels are in motion for new Evanston bike infrastructure, albeit slowly

News at a recent meeting on the Evanston Bike Plan included a current completion target of mid-to-late 2029 for the long-awaited Chicago Avenue protected lane extension.

January 29, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 29

January 29, 2026
Better Streets for Buses

Stay in your lane or pay the fine 

The initial results for the City's Smart Streets enforcement pilot are promising, hopefully paving the way for effective bus-priority streets citywide.

January 28, 2026
