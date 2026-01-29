Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 29

9:00 AM CST on January 29, 2026

• "As fatal pedestrian crashes rise, state task force aims for zero deaths" (Herald)

• Elevated Chicago and MacArthur Foundation announce inaugural Elevating Culture Near Transit Grants, investing $340,000 in 8 projects near stations

• "Metra apologizes after second day of rush hour train delays lead to overcrowding" (NBC)

• CPD: Suspect yelled, swore, punched, and robbed man early Sunday morning on Red Line, followed him off train and punched him again (ABC)

• Problematic, largely anonymous crime blog CWB Chicago: "Nearly fatal CTA attack case ends with no prison time for assailant"

• Abundant Housing Illinois announced its endorsed candidates for the 2026 March primary for the Cook County board and the US Congress

• "Loop retail vacancy drops for the second year in a row" (Crain's)

• "CTA selling 1890s Lakeview apartment building moved to make way for new tracks" (Crain's)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $20,002 with $29,998 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

