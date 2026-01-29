Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 29

Sponsored by:

• "As fatal pedestrian crashes rise, state task force aims for zero deaths" (Herald)

• Elevated Chicago and MacArthur Foundation announce inaugural Elevating Culture Near Transit Grants, investing $340,000 in 8 projects near stations

• "Metra apologizes after second day of rush hour train delays lead to overcrowding" (NBC)

• CPD: Suspect yelled, swore, punched, and robbed man early Sunday morning on Red Line, followed him off train and punched him again (ABC)

• Problematic, largely anonymous crime blog CWB Chicago: "Nearly fatal CTA attack case ends with no prison time for assailant"

• Abundant Housing Illinois announced its endorsed candidates for the 2026 March primary for the Cook County board and the US Congress

• "Loop retail vacancy drops for the second year in a row" (Crain's)

• "CTA selling 1890s Lakeview apartment building moved to make way for new tracks" (Crain's)

