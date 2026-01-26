Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 26

Sponsored by:

• "Chicagoans, Local Leaders Say ICE 'Must Be Abolished' After Killing Of Minneapolis Nurse Alex Pretti," taking over Loop streets (Block Club)

• "When IL passed NITA last fall, many credited former State Rep Elaine Nekritz as one of the main reasons the legislation made it across the finish line." (ATA)

• "Editorial: As Route 66 turns 100, I-55 ranks among Illinois’ most dangerous roads" (Tribune)

• Man charged with hit-and-run, DUI for fatally striking Sammy Simmons, 63, as he crossed street with a mobility scooter 1/9 around 12:30 PM in Robbins (ABC)

• MD-W service disrupted after trains struck vehicle near Bartlett this morning. Inbound and outbound trains delayed, no further info available. (ABC)

• Minor Amtrak derailment blocked some platforms at Union Station early this morning. BNSF and SWS may have arrival delays. (CBS)

• "Yes, the Metra train tracks are supposed to be on fire when it's this cold" (NBC)

• Letter: "CTA needs to run more trains where they are needed to better serve the city. At rush hour, the Brown and Purple Line trains are overflowing." (Tribune)

• Letter: "Silly and lazy" of Vallas and Tribune to run his op-ed on CTA crime calling state bill simply a "financial rescue" w/o mentioning safety initiatives

• "Illinois’ Passenger Rail Planning Act aims for success, not bare survival" (High Speed Rail Alliance)

• Today Archer safety project supporters will take a break from weekly dueling rallies with the NIMBYs, who may do a car "caravan parade" (Gage Park Cyclists)

