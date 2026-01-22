Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 22

Sponsored by:

• "NITA's Better Bus Mandate: There are no 'one size fits all' better bus solutions, so we need to focus on 'all-of-the-above' strategies." (Star:Line Chicago)

• "Editorial: Parking meter deal from hell is a Chicago nightmare. Can the city exorcise this devil?" (Tribune)

• "Substitute proposal would formalize existing police powers to disperse disruptive gatherings while banning snap curfews." (Block Club)

• F.K. Plous: "How can we bring more people to Starved Rock? By train." (Tribune)

• "Zoning Committee leadership standoff enters new phase at City Hall" (Crain's)

• "Put the Ice Scraper Down and Hop on the CTA to Get Around Frozen Chicagoland" (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Active Trans Chicago Advocacy Connect Zoom w/ CTA's Jason Meter, sharing details about CTA’s Better Street for Buses Plan, 1/30 noon. Register Here.

