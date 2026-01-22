Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 22

8:49 AM CST on January 22, 2026

• "NITA's Better Bus Mandate: There are no 'one size fits all' better bus solutions, so we need to focus on 'all-of-the-above' strategies." (Star:Line Chicago)

• "Editorial: Parking meter deal from hell is a Chicago nightmare. Can the city exorcise this devil?" (Tribune)

• "Substitute proposal would formalize existing police powers to disperse disruptive gatherings while banning snap curfews." (Block Club)

• F.K. Plous: "How can we bring more people to Starved Rock? By train." (Tribune)

• "Zoning Committee leadership standoff enters new phase at City Hall" (Crain's)

• "Put the Ice Scraper Down and Hop on the CTA to Get Around Frozen Chicagoland" (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Active Trans Chicago Advocacy Connect Zoom w/ CTA's Jason Meter, sharing details about CTA’s Better Street for Buses Plan, 1/30 noon. Register Here.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $19,502 with $30,498 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

