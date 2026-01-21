Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 21

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Man, 50, charged with burning attack on Bethany MaGee, 26, on Blue Line near Clark/Lake, appeared in court yesterday, could get life sentence (CBS)

• In case you hoped we would reclaim our meters for more flexibility for Safe Streets projects: "City's meters sold to another private company" (ABC)

"Foundry Park megaproject [on former Lincoln Yards site] clears first hurdle despite infrastructure concerns" (Crain's)

• Rail switching issue caused delays at 95th/Dan Ryan Station Tuesday around 7:30 AM (CBS)

• Mather employee: "If Congress fails to pass Older Americans Act, older adults will lose meal services, transportation and more" (Sun-Times)

• "Uber, Lyft Drivers Push For Right To Unionize, Citing Lost Pay, Safety Risks" (Block Club)

• "Metra to operate reduced schedules on Friday, Jan. 23, due to severe cold"

