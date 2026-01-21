Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 21

1:17 PM CST on January 21, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Man, 50, charged with burning attack on Bethany MaGee, 26, on Blue Line near Clark/Lake, appeared in court yesterday, could get life sentence (CBS)

• In case you hoped we would reclaim our meters for more flexibility for Safe Streets projects: "City's meters sold to another private company" (ABC)

"Foundry Park megaproject [on former Lincoln Yards site] clears first hurdle despite infrastructure concerns" (Crain's)

• Rail switching issue caused delays at 95th/Dan Ryan Station Tuesday around 7:30 AM (CBS)

•  Mather employee: "If Congress fails to pass Older Americans Act, older adults will lose meal services, transportation and more" (Sun-Times)

• "Uber, Lyft Drivers Push For Right To Unionize, Citing Lost Pay, Safety Risks" (Block Club)

• "Metra to operate reduced schedules on Friday, Jan. 23, due to severe cold"

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

