Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 20

• "Mayor Johnson considering buying back rights to Chicago parking meters: Sources" (ABC)

• Prosecutor: Hit-and-run driver who fatally struck Amber Knowles, 33, in April near Delaney/Sunset in Gurnee was using electronic device before crash (ABC)

• "Friends, Loved Ones Put Together Gallery To Honor [Marcela Herrera, 22] Killed In Pilsen Hit-And-Run" (Block Club)

• "3 Killed, 7 Injured In Separate Car Crashes In Chicago Area Sunday, Police Say" (Block Club)

• Red and Brown trains were delayed due to medical emergency on Saturday around 3:45 PM near Diversey Station (Fox)

• Perennial candidate and anti-traffic safety activist Paul Vallas weighs in on CTA crime issues in a new Tribune op-ed

• CPD releases images of 3 people who allegedly committed strong-arm robbery 12/19, around 6:40 PM on Red Line train near 63rd Station (FOX)

• Police released images of woman who allegedly assaulted and robbed a female Red Line passenger on 1/6 around 10:10 at Monroe Station (CBS)

• Man, 50, accused of burning attack on woman, 26, on 11/17 on Blue Line near Clark/Lake, in court today. Victim still hospitalized in critical condition. (ABC)

• "Critics warn rail merger would give Union Pacific unprecedented role in Chicago and more control of industry" (Tribune)

• "Architect and design strategist" Todd Baisch: "Edgewater needs a plan for Broadway, not just upzoning" (Tribune)

• Webinar and author chat: "If You Want to Win, You've Got to Fight" by Carter Lavin, 1/29. 7 PM. Register here. (Ride Illinois)

