Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 16

9:32 AM CST on January 16, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• "What happens next: Key dates and deadlines as RTA transitions to NITA in 2026"

• "Go way, way, way deeper into how regional rail could transform Chicagoland simply by connecting existing Metra lines downtown" (Star:Line)

• "Divvy and Lime Saw Highest Ridership on Record in 2025, Nearly 13M Bike and Scooter Trips in Chicago" (WTTW)

• Evanston Council gets plan for more Divvy service (Evanston Now)

• Ald. Nugent (39th) called on mayor’s office to take action after Tuesday night fire decimated 2 tents at Eugene Field Park homeless encampment (Block Club)

• "Hermosa Church Building To Be Demolished For Health Clinic" (Block Club)

• "Lakeview Neighbors Consider Landmark District After Greystone Demolition" (Block Club)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $13,528 with $36,472 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 15

January 15, 2026
Smoking on CTA

CTA board signs off on smoke mitigation pilot, discusses public safety challenges

January 15, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Complete Streets

Round 6 of the Archer Avenue rallies: A closer look at Archer and Kedzie, and Urban Center’s previously disgraced CEO chimes in on our Facebook post.

January 14, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 14

January 14, 2026
Transportation Funding

Shifting money from roads to public transportation saved Illinois transit. A new map shows how other states can benefit from this approach.

January 13, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 13

January 13, 2026
See all posts