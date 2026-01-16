Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 16

Sponsored by:

• "What happens next: Key dates and deadlines as RTA transitions to NITA in 2026"

• "Go way, way, way deeper into how regional rail could transform Chicagoland simply by connecting existing Metra lines downtown" (Star:Line)

• "Divvy and Lime Saw Highest Ridership on Record in 2025, Nearly 13M Bike and Scooter Trips in Chicago" (WTTW)

• Evanston Council gets plan for more Divvy service (Evanston Now)

• Ald. Nugent (39th) called on mayor’s office to take action after Tuesday night fire decimated 2 tents at Eugene Field Park homeless encampment (Block Club)

• "Hermosa Church Building To Be Demolished For Health Clinic" (Block Club)

• "Lakeview Neighbors Consider Landmark District After Greystone Demolition" (Block Club)

